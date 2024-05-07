ModernGhana logo
NSS deploys Nurses and Midwives for 2024/2025 Service year

By Amanda Atunah II Contributor
The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released postings of 20,478 nurses and midwives to undertake their mandatory national service for the 2024/2025 service year.

A statement signed by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Armstrong Esaah, on Monday, May 6, 2024, said, “The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has released postings of 20,478 nurses and midwives to undertake their one-year mandatory national service at the various accredited health facilities across the country for the 2024/2025 service year.”

The statement directs all prospective personnel to log onto the Scheme’s website at www.nss.gov.gh to check their placements and proceed to their various places of posting to endorse their appointment letters.

It also added that prospective personnel are to begin their validation and registration on Monday, May 13, 2024, and end on Monday, June 10, 2024, at all centres across the country.

The statement further directs deployed nurses and midwives to begin their mandatory national service on Monday, May 20, 2024, after the completion of their validation and registration processes.

Management of NSS extends its best wishes to all deployed nurses and midwives as they undertake their civil and patriotic responsibilities to serve Mother Ghana.

Below is a copy of the statement:

57202462655-tyobsfer6l-nss-deploys-nurses-and-midwives.jpeg

