Society for AIDS in Africa members to vote for host of ICASA2025 on May 13

07.05.2024 LISTEN

Voting for the election of a country to host the 2025 International Conference on AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections in Africa (ICASA) begins on Monday, May 13, and ends on Wednesday, May 15th, 2024, at 23:59 GMT, the main organizers, the Society for AIDS in Africa (SAA), have announced.

Ghana, South Africa, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, at the end of bidding on April 30th, were selected for the next phase of the selection, SAA stated in a document obtained by Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult), [email protected], which is a development communication advocacy non-governmental organization based in Tema, Ghana.

As part of the process to select the 2025 ICASA host country, Ghana, South Africa, and the DRC are to lobby SAA-registered and paid-up members who are to vote for their preferred country.

The biennial International AIDS Conference is the premier convening for all individuals, governments, and communities working in the field of health, as well as global and national leaders, people living with HIV, private sector partners, and others committed to ending the epidemic and strengthening the health systems in Africa.

It presents a tremendous opportunity for researchers and clinicians worldwide to share the latest scientific advances, learn from one another’s experiences and expertise, and develop strategies for advancing all facets of the global collective efforts to end AIDS across Africa and around the world by 2030.

The Society for AIDS in Africa (SAA), the organizer of ICASA, works in collaboration with its international and local partners to ensure ICASA provides an important opportunity to share the benefits of collaborations and partnerships with all countries across Africa.

The 22nd edition of ICASA 2023 was hosted by Zimbabwe, which presented a tremendous opportunity and was used to highlight the diverse nature of the African region’s HIV epidemic and its unique response to it.

In a related development, Ghana has stepped up efforts to encourage SAA registered and paid-up members to vote for it to host the 2025 ICASA in Accra, which will offer a unique opportunity for other African countries to experience the dynamics of transformative advocacy to change the HIV and AIDS narratives.

At the end of the voting, two countries will be pre-selected based on meeting the initial criteria; thereafter, assessment visits will be conducted by two or three SAA’s Council members to the preselected countries, and the pre-selection process will be concluded from May 20th to 25, 2024.

After the SAA Council members’ assessment visit and deliberation, the host country of ICASA 2025 will be notified on May 31st, 2024, followed by a press communiqué or release.

Before the final selection of the host country of ICASA 2025 and a notification letter is sent to the host country, an MOU will be signed between the selected country and the Society for AIDS in Africa (SAA), the organizer of ICASA.

The SAA President is the ICASA 2025 Chair; the host country will appoint a Co-chair for ICASA 2025 in consultation with the SAA. The Council reserves the right to revoke the hosting rights of a country if there are reasonable doubts about its ability to deliver.

Meanwhile, SAA President Dr. David Pagwesese Parirenyatwa explained that the main objectives of SAA’s existence are to contribute to the control and management of HIV infection, AIDS, TB, and Malaria throughout Africa.

It also seeks to serve as a forum for the exchange of information on HIV/AIDS, TB, and Malaria in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), UNAIDS, the International AIDS Society, and other international and national organizations on AIDS.

Dr. Pagwesese said SAA also serves as an African focus and coordinator of AIDS activities in Africa, promotes research and training on HIV and AIDS prevention and care in Africa, and works with African States to mitigate the impact of HIV/AIDS, TB, and Malaria on the African continent.

The SAA President stressed that it also works relentlessly to organize International Conferences on HIV/AIDS, STIs, TB, and Malaria in Africa and collaborate with other organizations in organizing specific workshops on HIV and emerging infections.

He said to ensure effective operation, SAA solicits, receives, manages, and accounts for funds to support its activities against HIV/AIDS, TB, and Malaria in Africa.

Dr. Pagwesese noted that SAA also serves as a central registry of individuals and organizations, professionally involved in AIDS research and activities to prevent the spread of AIDS and care for people living with HIV, TB, and Malaria in Africa.

He said it represents the African scientific community as a voice of reason in AIDS controversies, speaks and acts against discrimination/stigmatization, and ensures the observance of ethical norms in all aspects of research and trials relating to HIV and AIDS in Africa.

It also promotes the total well-being of those infected and affected by HIV and AIDS, as well as creating awareness about other emerging diseases threatening public health in Africa.