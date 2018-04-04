|Author:
-
-
WordDigest: When Things Turn Around (6) You Shall Spread Throughout
"So the Lord was with Joshua, and his fame spread throughout all the country"
[Joshua 6:27] KJV
There is always time for everything.
Joshua was among the Israelites led by Moses to the promised land.
He was an aide to Moses in all things.
When Moses was no more, Joshua became the next leader.
He obeyed God always and his fame spread thorough out.
When the situation changed, Joshua's fame spread throughout.
When things turn around, your business, job, fame will spread throughout for good in the name of the Lord.
Be blessed.
Prayer
Myself, family and friends are spreading throughout for good in all things in Jesus mighty name of Nazareth, Amen.
