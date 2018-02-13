WordDigest: The armor of God (6) Spirit of the Sword

".....and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:"

[Ephesians 6:17b]

KJV

The spirit of the sword is the most powerful armor of God that can destroy any works of Satan.

What is the spirit of the sword?

It is the Word of God in the Bible.

The Bible is the biggest weapon against any spiritual warfare.

"For though we walk in the flesh, we do not wear according to the flesh. For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal but mighty in God for pulling down strongholds, casting down arguments and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ"

[2 Corinthians 10:3-5] NIV

In all things the Bible, which is equally the Spirit of the sword should be our defense against any attacks.

We shall discuss the last armor of God tomorrow.

God bless you.

Prayer

Dear God, let your Spirit of the sword, flush out that is not of you in our lives in Jesus' name I pray, Amen.

Whatsapp

+233246646694 for direct message or

Follow me on https://m.facebook.com/TheWordDigest

#WordDigest