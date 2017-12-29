Akufo-Addo's "Temporary Ban" on Oil Contracts Is A Big Hoax (Part 4)

President Nana Akufo- Addo

"... When will President Akufo-Addo... terminate the Mahama 2016 Petroleum and Exploration Act by quickly adopting one that provides certainty for Fair-Trade Oil Share for Ghana?...Records show that Ghana has not, ever, received even 20% of the value of its own oil resources...Years before he was Deputy Minister of Oil, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam was saying that Ghanaians must be allowed to make public comments on oil contracts...Now, this President Akufo-Addo appointee is not only asking for more time, he has in fact decreed that the Akufo-Addo government will continue awarding and approving oil contracts in secret, until a date and time they themselves will determine, if ever....Ghanaweb SIL's NANA OBIRI said something about the delay-and-stall tactic: 'While Nana Addo is yapping give us more time his right hand men/women recruit()s Law Firms to represent the looters... tactics Npp-Law firms too are using today and asking Ghanaians to give them more time...'...", (Prof Lungu, with NANA OBIRI extract, 25 Dec 17).

Just as we were proof-reading this, Part 4 in our series about the deceitfulness emanating from the Akufo-Addo Oil Ministry, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Reverend Charles Palmer-Buckle, was reported to have cautioned Ghanaians that corruption is rife in Ghana.

Rev. Palmer-Buckle is demanded the prosecution of all persons engaged in the act.

We believe it starts and ends with government officialdom of which President Akufo-Addo is the Head.

President Akufo-Addo cannot in any practical and effective form "fix the economy" when Ghana is not receiving a Fair-Trade Oil Share of its own oil resources and income.

In Part 3 of this paper, we showed how during the last 4 years, before he was appointed Deputy Oil Minister by President Akufo-Addo, the former Executive Director of ACEP, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam was, "appalled by the quantum of illicit (oil and gas) transactions going on in tax havens following the release of the Panama Papers".

During the last 4 years, before he was appointed Deputy Oil Minister, Dr. Amin Adam was agitating that the Mahama government incorporate a mandatory ownership disclosure clause in all oil and gas contracts.

During the last 4 years, before he was appointed Deputy Oil Minister, Dr. Adam was preaching to the Government of Ugandan and Ugandan citizens "...to...emulate South Sudan...(and)... require disclosure of beneficial companies' owners to promote transparency in extractives industry...".

Years before he was Deputy Minister of Oil, Dr. Mohammed Adam was saying that Ghanaians must be allowed to make public comments on all oil contracts. But, now that Dr. Amin Adam has the opportunity to swiftly implement what he's preached going on almost a decade, Dr. Amin Adam has little appetite.

Now that Dr. Amin Adam has the opportunity to swiftly implement transparency, accountability, and Fair-Trade Oil Share for Ghana, Dr. Amin Adam has other priorities. Dr. Amin Adam is instead asking for more time and acceptance of secret oil contracts.

Today, Amin Adam is not only asking for more time. No, Dr. Amin Adam has on top, decreed that the Akufo-Addo government will continue awarding and approving contracts in secret until a date and time they themselves will determine, if ever.

We are saying it is a mighty big shame on the part of the Akufo-Addo government.

The record shows that Ghana has not, ever, received even 20% of the value of its own oil resources.

Today, few, if any, policy agenda are more important than confirming and proving to Ghanaians that Ghana is in fact receiving a Fair-Trade Oil Share for all the oil extracted from the ground in Ghana, past, present, future.

NANA OBIRI, one of the more active participant on Ghanaweb Say It Loud (SIL) recently said something about that delay-and-stall tactic, about transparency, accountability, fairness, and timeliness above all.

READ:

"...Its the biggest create and loots Ghana could ever see. While Nana Addo is yapping give us more time his right hand men/women recruit()s Law Firms to represent the looters. Haba!! NPP how can you be so wicked to Ghanaian voters? Mills/Mahama gave their election Bank roller Woyome more time to send his criminal cash to Offshore Banks leaving Ghana to spends billions chasing only two houses, I heard this is the tactics Npp-Law firms too are using today and asking Ghanaians to give them more time. Tweaa kai! Nyame abre 'agu on Ghana so-called politicians..." (NANA OBIRI, 24 Dec 17).

What is Serious Akufo-Addo going to do?

Is President Akufo-Addo going to sit around and allow the likes of Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam and Mr. K. T. "Hybrid" Hammond to make a fool of his accountability, transparency, fairness, and timeliness agenda for Ghanaians and ownership and use of their own resources?

Is Serious Akufo-Addo in deed serious about making sure Ghana is getting a fair share of its own resources to being with, that the People know that and trust?

The 6-Billion-Dollar question is, when will President Akufo-Addo ask for a public review of the Oil Contracts to determine how fair those contracts are with respect to the interest of Ghanaians, the sovereign owners of the resources?

When will President Akufo-Addo and his government terminate the Mahama 2016 Petroleum and Exploration Act by quickly adopting one that provides certainty for Fair-Trade Oil Share for Ghana?

Fair-Trade Oil Share - Ghana (FTOS-Gh)!

When?

How long must Ghanaians wait for fairness, Honorable Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam?

So it goes!

NOTES/SOURCES:

SUBJ: Akufo-Addo's Temporary Ban on Oil Contracts is a Big Hoax (Part 4)

