More Developments For Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency—Hon Afeku
The Member of Parliament for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira constituency of the Western Region who doubles as the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Hon Catherine Afeku has assured her constituents of more developmental projects under President Akufo-Addo led government.
Hon Catherine Afeku made this known on Tuesday, 8 August, 2017, during day 2 of President Nana Addo's 3-day tour of the Western Region, when the President interacted with Chiefs and people of Nzema East Municipality.
Speaking at the durbar, Hon Catherine Afeku expressed her profound appreciation to His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the honour done to Mr George Alfred Grant (Paa Grant) who was one of the leading members of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) whose efforts made Ghana to gain political independent from the British.
"Since 1972, Paa Grant's street has been in very deplorable state but thanks to President Nana Addo for tarring the street for us in Axim", she added.
Hon Catherine Afeku also used the occasion to thank the good people of Evalue Ajomoro Gwira constituency for voting massively for her and the NPP. "Evalue Ajomoro Gwira constituency is going to be NPP's stronghold in Western Region".
Hon Afeku said that Evalue Ajomoro Gwira constituency was going to have its fair share of the Asempa Budget.
"Asempa Budget is bringing more developments to our constituency so everybody should have confidence in the NPP government", she assured.
The Lawmaker advised the NPP members to involve themselves in any party's activities so that the NPP government will be attractive in Nzemaland.
"Let us all pray for President Nana Addo and support him because what is coming to the constituency will help this constituency to develop"
In his closing remarks, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East Municipal, Hon Frank Okpeyen expressed his profound gratitude to President Nana Addo for being the first sitting president to have visited the Municipality within its first year of becoming president in Ghana.
Hon MCE also thanked the Chiefs and the people for devoting their precious time to welcome President Nana Addo and his entourage.
He also used the durbar to request for more developmental projects for the Municipality.
