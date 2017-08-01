TOP STORIES
Still Moaning- Lifestyle Comparison in Ghana can lead to Theft
An African proverb says that even if you hate the deer you admire his athletic abilities!
We were discussing a new kind of African dolls on the Ghana Leadership Union (GLU) Social Forum, and quickly a friend in the US had obtained advertisement online for the products!
I wrote this and share (edited):
Kwaku I admire your savvy fast foot research skills.
Of course you are in the US enjoying Wi-Fi free almost everywhere you go and Flat rate monthly of say $40!
We in Ghana have allowed our nations resources to be stolen and in control by these foreigners - Communication carriers!
Vodafone has almost abandoned the land lines in Ghana for the cellular where they made more profit in a year than Ghana sold it for!
I bought a Huawei modem at Vodafone office for Mobile Wi-Fi for Ghs 270 + 70 (340 about $65) for usage and in One week all the units were gone! Another 30 was gone in 2 days. So I bought another one-a package of 30 GB for Ghs 120 or so!
You can't even count money here when in Ghana if you want to live a modern lifestyle as we take for granted in the West. Everything including vegetables, and fruits (save our tropical Mangoes and pineapples) are twice or three times more expensive than in the US or Europe!
It is easy to understand why men and women trying to appear rich or even middle class in Ghana public service would end up becoming corrupt, taking money as custom, which is bribery, without admitting it as a crime, or becoming thieves just to live like the elite or counterparts in Europe or America!
Of course they forget our productivity in America is 50 times or more - from Agricultural production, Manufacturing to all services! A simple software I paid for in December to be completed in February is still not completed by these Ghanaians and an offer to buy a house I listed in Ghana has taken 7 months for Title search and other such nonsense!
From 1987-99 when I was running my own Real Estate Loan company I could close a sale or refinance transaction in 3-4 weeks average!
How can these people here in Ghana dare think that a business man, medical doctor, engineer or accountant in America is living a certain lifestyle and hence they have to live the same!!
Nkwaseasem paaa! When you can't even create a tunnel under a bridge for road passage way to save about 300,000 drivers a day an hour or two each on their daily commute time! And these people in leadership and executive office cannot create an entry and exit ramp on the Motorway in the last 50 years after Nkrumah!
It is no surprise that most in Ghana consider the Ghanaian executives in public office as either corrupt or even as thieves! Most hate and despise public service workers but they know that seems the only jobs left! In fact these public sector workers also despise and envy the entrepreneurs, and hence make it hard for the private sector to thrive- placing impediments, bureaucracy and fees so they in the public sector can enjoy the same lifestyle even if they have not earned it!
Enjoy the day.
Dr. K. Danso (Aug.1, 2017)
President- Ghana Leadership Union.
