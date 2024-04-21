Ghana MPs: EASY TO TALK on GAY BILL

Listening to these MPs makes one think they have woken up from their slumber on the job once being influenced to accept the LBGQT bill. Big verbose and “brofo” English about sovereign nation will not be enough! No!

As a sovereign state why has Ghana borrowed as much as $50-$80 Billion from outside!!

Why is Ghana still borrowing from the World Bank and IMF to buy expensive vehicles?

Makes no sense!!

In our culture are we not taught the discipline of living within our means? As soon as we are asked to manage the nation’s collective moneys we find all manner of excuse to borrow and buy cars members could never purchase on their own to ride in!

Why can’t you order 3-5 year old vehicles- lease returned clean vehicles that look like new and half the price in America and ship in containers!

You all MPs never remember the discipline or common sense to balance government expenses to our Revenues!!

You all have imposed 10-50 to 150% port duties and taxes and charges on the imported cars and items of other Ghanaians, but waive the duties for yourselves!

Maybe now that you are being threatened to let the Gays and Lesbians in the doors for money, you may think twice!!

Sebe sebe Nkwaseasem!!

Simple common sense of living and managing resources and standing up to take a fair share of our minerals would have protected the self dignity of our Ghana! But no! You want loans so moneys can vanish into family pockets and under mattresses! Who do you think you are fooling but disgracing yourselves!

I strongly suggest you learn to take the Biblical words serious that says:

“The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender”. (Proverbs 22:7)

I wish you all good luck as you accept the Gay/Lesbian law for your Loans!

Kwaku A. Danso, PhD

Intn’l Pres.- Ghana Leadership Union (GLU).