Akufo-Addo forwards petition against Charlotte Osei to CJ
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has forwarded the petition seeking the impeachment of Electoral Commission (EC) boss, Charlotte Osei to the Chief Justice, the Flagstaff House has said.
A statement by the Director of Communication at the Office of the Presidency Wednesday said the President's action is in line with the directive spells out in Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution.
Read the full statement below:
PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO REFERS PETITION AGAINST EC CHAIRPERSON TO CHIEF JUSTICE
President Nana Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, referred a petition purporting to invoke Article 146(3) of the Constitution, in respect of the office of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei, to the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo.
Whilst the President was out of the country, the office of the President received a petition, initially undated and unsigned, against the Chairperson of the EC. Subsequently, counsel, Maxwell Opoku Agyemang, Esq., by letter dated July 20, 2017, wrote to the office of the President setting out the names of the petitioners and the date of the petition.
Pursuant to the terms of Article 146(3), President Akufo-Addo has, thus, referred the petition to the Chief Justice for resolution, in accordance with the provisions of Article 146(3).
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
