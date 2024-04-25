Election 2024: Avoid complacency – Asiedu Nketiah tells NDC members fighting over positions

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has cautioned members of the party not to be complacent about the 2024 general elections.

Speaking at the formal presentation of Running Mate to H.E John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, he said though most polls were in favour of the NDC, members cannot be complacent until the NDC is declared winner in the upcoming elections.

"I would like to caution everybody that we've not won yet, we are on the way to victory but let’s guard against complacency," he stated.

He cautions party members against fighting over which position to occupy in government, saying that “if we are not careful this will dampen the enthusiasm and the spirit of our followers.”

He urges members to focus on attaining victory first.

“The name of our game now is victory December 2024. Let us seek ye First the victory for December 2024 and all other things shall be added unto thee,” he said.