Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
I Remain Focused Despite Insults – Charlotte Osei
The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Charlotte Osei has stated that despite the numerous attacks, obstacles and insults, she still finds it an honour to serve Ghana.
Delivering a speech after she was awarded the US government’s Woman Of Courage award for 2017 at the US Embassy in Accra, Mrs. Osei thanked all those who have been a part of her journey and supported her during her trying moments.
“In spite of all the challenges, obstacles, attacks and hurdles I have faced in my 6-year journey in public service, I still truly believe that it is a great honour and a privilege to serve one’s country. And it is a special privilege to serve in the capacity of the Chair of the Electoral Commission.
“I truly am grateful for the honour and the privilege and I thank all of you who have been a part of my journey…in those trying moments, the values of truth, integrity, honesty, and fairness, which my parents instilled in me from my childhood kept me focused on delivering on my promise to the people of Ghana.”
The chairperson of Ghana’s election management body has been attacked on several occasions since she was appointed to head the commission by the former President John Mahama.
Mrs. Osei came under severe public backlash from the New Patriotic Party which was then in opposition prior to the 2016 elections.
She is currently under investigations over alleged managerial incompetence among others being championed by some staff of the EC.
But the former head of the National Commission for Civic Education said she was grateful to her family for suffering the insults and attacks with her in solidarity.
“There were many days in the last two years when I felt very heavily, the burden of leadership. The weight of, as it seemed, carrying the entire peace and stability of the nation on my shoulders. But through it all, I could always count on the love and support of my husband, my children and my friends.
“I lost a lot of acquaintances, but I gained a lot of true friends. And for that, I recognise that I am a very blessed person. I just want to take a minute to thank them: my husband, my children, my dad, my siblings and my very, few and supportive special friends: their unwavering love and support – bearing the brunt of falsehoods and insults, and many provocations – has kept me steady and given me the strength to go on.
“My beloved daughters have endured not only my long days away from home without complaining, but made many sacrifices for me and continue to understand and do whatever it takes to keep Mummy going; thanks girls.”
