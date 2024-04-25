ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC will establish women development bank – Prof. Naana

By Simon Tetteh
NDC NDC will establish women development bank – Prof. Naana
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Running Mate to H.E John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, has said the 24 hour economy proposed by flag-bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would give special attention to women.

In view of that the next NDC government would establish a women development bank to give capital to small scale businesses

Speaking at the formal presentation of her re-nomination as running mate to John Mahama, she said “Women entrepreneurs must have access to capital for the entire sector to boost their businesses. That is why we will actively pursue the establishment of a Women Development Bank to nurture and grow women-owned, women-led businesses”.

She said the bank would take care of the small-scale businesswomen such as hawkers or anyone who does not depend on huge capital to run her business.

Additionally, its board would include trading associations and cooperatives, fully represented and making decisions and being accountable to its members.

“And the world knows what we do with our resources when women prosper. We do not leave our children and the wider families behind. There is better stability and peace at home; most will demand less ‘chop money.’ All these add up to make a nation, a party, groups and individuals at peace. Surely, this is what Kwegyir Aggrey must have observed when he made his famous statement about the far-reaching effects of the education of women” she said.

Thousands of party faithful and sympathizers of the NDC on Wednesday 24, besieged the campus of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) for the unveiling of Prof. Naana’s re-nomination as running mate to H.E John Mahama ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Dumsor: Don't rush to demand timetable; the problem may be temporary —Atik Mohammed Dumsor: Don't rush to demand timetable; the problem may be temporary — Atik Moha...

2 hours ago

Space X Starlinks satellite broadband approved in Ghana — NCA Space X Starlink’s satellite broadband approved in Ghana — NCA

3 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo 2024 election will be decided on the grounds of the economy; choice of running m...

3 hours ago

Dumsor: We're demanding less; just give us a timetable —Kwesi Pratt to ECG Dumsor: We're demanding less; just give us a timetable — Kwesi Pratt to ECG

3 hours ago

Simon Osei-Mensah Do I have to apologise for doing my security work, I won’t – Simon Osei-Mensah r...

5 hours ago

All my businesses have collapsed under Akufo-Addo — NDC Central regional chair All my businesses have collapsed under Akufo-Addo — NDC Central regional chair

5 hours ago

Military, Prison Officers clash in Bawku, three injured Military, Prison Officers clash in Bawku, three injured

5 hours ago

GRA-SML contract: MFWA files RTI request demanding KPMG report GRA-SML contract: MFWA files RTI request demanding KPMG report

5 hours ago

Court threatens to call second accused to testify if NDC's Ofosu Ampofo fails to appear Court threatens to call second accused to testify if NDC's Ofosu Ampofo fails to...

5 hours ago

Family accuses hospital of medical negligence, extortion in death of 17-year-oldat Kasoa Family accuses hospital of medical negligence, extortion in death of 17-year-old...

Just in....
body-container-line