NDC will establish women development bank – Prof. Naana

Running Mate to H.E John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, has said the 24 hour economy proposed by flag-bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would give special attention to women.

In view of that the next NDC government would establish a women development bank to give capital to small scale businesses

Speaking at the formal presentation of her re-nomination as running mate to John Mahama, she said “Women entrepreneurs must have access to capital for the entire sector to boost their businesses. That is why we will actively pursue the establishment of a Women Development Bank to nurture and grow women-owned, women-led businesses”.

She said the bank would take care of the small-scale businesswomen such as hawkers or anyone who does not depend on huge capital to run her business.

Additionally, its board would include trading associations and cooperatives, fully represented and making decisions and being accountable to its members.

“And the world knows what we do with our resources when women prosper. We do not leave our children and the wider families behind. There is better stability and peace at home; most will demand less ‘chop money.’ All these add up to make a nation, a party, groups and individuals at peace. Surely, this is what Kwegyir Aggrey must have observed when he made his famous statement about the far-reaching effects of the education of women” she said.

Thousands of party faithful and sympathizers of the NDC on Wednesday 24, besieged the campus of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) for the unveiling of Prof. Naana’s re-nomination as running mate to H.E John Mahama ahead of the 2024 general elections.