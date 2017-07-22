TOP STORIES
I do not feel obliged to believe that the same God who has endowed us with sense, reason, and intellect has intended us to forgo their use.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Does Government Use Voodoo Deity To Rescue Trapped Miners In Ghana Today?
"...Nanu, nanu, adom! What happened to all that promise, sirs?...In Coconut-Town...and the place Under-Palms...in Kwame Nkrumah's Ghana...So, did Deputy Minister Benito Owusu-Bio (Christian-Anglican)...request that Police Superintendent Dzinaku allow the 'deities' to also use voodoo to "...interrogat(e)...the two victims who escaped unhurt...'?,... When did it start, this confusion by some officials with reverence for folk culture in humility on one hand, and the power of science, knowledge, and technology to heal and solve human problems...including preventable calamities such as a collapsed do-it-yourself (DIY) galamsey gold mine?...Nanu, nanu, adom..! What a concert! What role agency, sirs...", (Prof Lungu, 17 July, 2017).
Is the Akufo Addo government going mad, or, more precisely, is Anglican Christian and Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, gone crazy?
When the Atwima Nwabiagya North MP, Benito Owusu-Bio, was just a 1-Year-Old lad in his mothers lap, people went to the moon and back without consulting voodoo "deities"!
And this is what Deputy Minister, Christian-Anglican Benito Owusu-Bio, is telling us today about the calamity in that collapsed 80-foot deep do-it-yourself (DIY) galamsey gold mine in Kubekrom Abease, Prestea Nsuta, Western Region?
In Coconut-Town (Kube-krom) and the place Under-Palm tress (Abe-ase) in Kwame Nkrumah's Ghana?
What happened to all that promise, sirs?
So, in addition, has Benito Owusu-Bio demanded Police Superintendent Dzinaku allow the "deities" to also use voodoo to "...interrogat(e)...two out of the five victims who escaped unhurt..."?
In 2017, where is Ghana headed with so much misuse of government resources, time, and power?
Now this!
Today, human beings are capable of visualizing, diagnosing, conquering, and preventing sickness and diseases with machines thousands of miles away.
Today, mechanics of all trades sitting in their chairs in London and Seattle can repair engines and other system failures in aircraft more than 60,000ft up in the air 1,000s of miles away.
And this is what Benito Owusu-Bio is telling us?
Today, countries are capable of creating physical havoc in other peoples' backyards sitting on their own lands, in their own countries, many thousands of miles away.
And voodoo is what Christian-Anglican-Deputy Minister of Ghana's lands and natural resources is talking about?
When did it start, the confusion among some Ghanaian officials with reverence in humility for folk culture on one hand, and on the other, the power of science, knowledge, and technology to solve human problems, including preventable calamities such as a collapsed do-it-yourself (DIY) galamsey gold mine that possibly was operating illegally, without valid permit(s)?
Honorables!
Why must we confuse our reverence for Ghanaian culture and heritage with efficacy of preparedness, judgment, and rational actions by government officials?
You know, the same honorable officials who daily sit in their mansions with remote-controlled gates they do not understand while they watch sports and other shows beamed to them from thousands of miles away on flat-panel television set Ghana does not make.
Why must we operate as if failure by recent governments (including Akufo Addo's government) to enforce basic laws against pollution, deforestation, and greedy exploitation of Ghana's natural resources for personal, corporate, and expatriate profit, is actually revenge by deities and voodoo spirits.
What role agency, sirs?
Nanu!
Nanu!
Nanu!
Who, today, speaks for President Akufo Addo Danquah's government?
Who!
Nanu!
Nanu!
Nanu!
That was one crazy, morky, wasteful call!
SOURCES/NOTES
1. Ghanaweb. Government to consult deities to rescue trapped miners, (https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Government-to-consult-deities-to-rescue-trapped-miners-555327).
2. Alhaji Alhasan Abdulai. The collapse of Kubekrom Gold pit on 14 men; a wakeup call for us, (https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/features/The-collapse-of-Kubekrom-Gold-pit-on-14-men-a-wakeup-call-for-us-555374).
3. Prof Lungu. 18 Ghana-centered marching orders for serious Akufo-Addo!, (http://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/18-Ghana-centered-marching-orders-for-serious-Akufo-Addo-496671).
Visit www.GhanaHero.Com/Visions, for more information.
SUBJ: Does government use voodoo deity to rescue trapped miners in Ghana today?
Support Fair-Trade Oil Share Ghana (FTOS-Gh) Campaign/Petition:
https://www.change.org/p/ghana-fair-trade-oil-share-psa-campaign-ftos-gh-psa/
Brought to you courtesy www.GhanaHero.com©17 July 17.
(Powered by: www.GhanaHero.Com).
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Professor N. Lungu
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Feature Article