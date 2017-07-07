TOP STORIES
WordDigest: Who Is Your Portion?
"LORD, you alone are my portion and my cup; you make my lot secure".
[Psalms 16:5] NIV
David proclaimed that God was his portion.
Who is your portion? An idol or God?
Portion is that which is divided off or separated as a part from a whole.
Meaning David did not allow anything to separate him from the Lord's portion.
Put another way, David's source of happiness, joy, protection, strength, hope, healing, breakthrough and goodness was found in the portion of God.
Who is your portion? Friends, parents, siblings, wife, husband, certificate, job, position, wealth or possessions?
Today let God be your portion till the end.
Be inspired.
Prayer
O' Lord I put my confidence in you alone.
Confession
Lord your are my portion.
WordDigest whatsapp page #: +233246646694
#WordDigest
#Inspiringthegeneration
