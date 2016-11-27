The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
27 November 2016

There Could Be Violence In Ghana – US Warns Citizens

Source: Starrfmonline.com

The United States Embassay in Ghana has urged US citizens residing in Ghana to be cautious about their movements as the West African nation readies for its Parliamentary and presidential polls.

According to a statement by the embassy, although it has no record of planned protests, little triggers could spark violence in the December 7, polls.

“Exercise caution during the election process, particularly around polling locations in the weeks before and after the elections. Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence. Avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place and exercise caution when in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations.

“Review your personal security plans, remain aware of your surroundings, including local events, and monitor local news stations for updates. Be vigilant and take appropriate steps to enhance your personal security and follow instructions of local authorities,” the statement said.

It continued: “Embassy personnel are not permitted to travel at night outside of major cities and are encouraged to avoid the following areas outside of Accra: Upper West: Lawra, Wa Central, Upper East: Bawku, Northern: Tolon, Sagnarigu, Yendi, Volta: Nkwanta South, Hohoe, Ho Central, Adaklu, Ketu South, Western: Jomoro, Bia West, Brong Ahafo: Techiman South, Tain, Berekum West, Berekum East, and Ashanti: Bantama, Asokwa, Nhyiaeso, Manhyia North, Manhyia South, Suame, Oforikrom, and Asawase.

“We strongly recommend that U.S. citizens travelling to or residing in Ghana enrol in the Department of State's Smart Traveller Enrolment Program (STEP). STEP enrolment gives you the latest security updates and makes it easier for the U.S. Embassy to contact you in an emergency. If you do not have internet access, enrol directly with the U.S. Embassy in Accra, Ghana”.

Beware of those who promise you the heavens when they themselves reside on earth.
By: salifu mohammed laba
