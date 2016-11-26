Investment in health infrastructure is important - Gunu

Worta-Ettekope (V/R), Nov. 26, GNA - Mr James Gunu, Akatsi North District Chief Executive (DCE), has said Ghana could soon become reference point for medical excellence in Africa because of available health infrastructure and competent human resource.

He said healthcare accessibility was no longer a challenge in both the rural and urban centres.

Mr Gunu, who was commissioning a three-room CHPs Compound for Worta-Ettekope, said the massive investments made by government in the health and road sector would also help in reducing infant mortality.

He appealed to the healthcare staff to take advantage of the improved environment to scale-up care for the sick and expectant mothers.

Mr Gunu said four new CHPs compounds were built in the District, three old ones were renovated and some weighing sheds were added to the lot over the past four years.

He said the Worta-Ettekope area has so far benefited from 11 projects, including street lights, a six-unit school block and water supply.

Mr Gunu urged the communities to support staff posted to the facilities to enable them do their best.

He donated 50 bags of cement and 10 plastic chairs to support the effort being made at the residence.

Mr Gunu also urged the residents to fully participate in the coming polls.

Mr Bright Kpaga, a Police Chief Inspector of Aflao, said the security personnel will not tolerate trouble makers during the December elections.

