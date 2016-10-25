OccupyGhana commends AG for pursuing Woyome case

Pressure group, OccupyGhana has lauded the Attorney General (AG) for its latest action on recovering some GH¢51 million wrongfully paid to Alfred Woyome as judgement debt.

It also urged the AG's department to pursue the case to its logical conclusion to ensure Woyome repays the full amount.

The AG’s Department has applied to the court to order the oral examination of Mr Woyome’s assets for failure to pay judgment debt owed Ghana and the apparent non-availability Woyome’s assets against which the judgment may be executed.

The Attorney General in a writ to the court prayed that it orders Mr Woyome to be examined orally on his assets.

This comes after Woyome failed to pay the judgement debt to the country despite a Supreme Court order to pay back the GH¢51million judgement debt in 2014.

A former Attorney General, Martin Amidu challenged the legality of the payment of the judgment debt to Mr Woyome, Waterville and Isofoton, leading to a court action to demand that the money be paid back to the state.

OccupyGhana in a statement on Tuesday said it was “gratified” to learn of the developments on the matter.

“This step can be very effective because it is not only intended to be a mere examination of the debtor, but a cross-examination, and that of the severest kind, as to his means. Thus, a debtor would be compelled by the court to disclose where all of his assets are, and if they have been sold or paid out, how that happened. If the debtor does not disclose the assets or tells lies, he could be imprisoned for contempt or worse, tried and sentenced for perjury,” it said.

OccupyGhana said although the AG's action has been long overdue, it will help bring to book persons who have unlawfully received money from government.

It said, “We believe that for the people of Ghana, this will be an opportunity to discover exactly what happened to our monies that were wrongfully paid to Woyome, and to recover those monies”

“While expressing our satisfaction with the latest and drastic step, however belated it has been, we wish to notify the Attorney-General that we are monitoring this process and the execution of the court order very closely. We believe that the Attorney-General is taking all of these steps, however belatedly, in a genuine attempt to recover the monies that Woyome still owes to Ghana. We also believe that this process will be followed through without fear or favour, or any delays or attempts to vacate the court order or discontinue this crucial enforcement step,” it concluded.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana