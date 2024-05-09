Social media influencer buries himself alive to earn more views and likes

A social media influencer identified as Young C has caused a stir on social media after embarking on a challenge to be buried alive in a coffin for 24 hours.

On his Instagram page, Young C shared live footage of himself inside the coffin at night, sharing his experience with his followers.

In a video posted on Instagram, he announced, "I am going to be spending the next 24 hours buried in this casket. Guys, this is real, not fake. And the most amazing part is that I am going to go live by night."

In a subsequent update, Young C revealed that he had been buried for over 8 hours and was experiencing physical discomfort, including excessive sweating.

In an update later that evening, he stated, "Guys, I have been buried alive for over 8 hours now. For those of you who saw my first video, I have been down here. As you can see, my camera is still rolling, and I have my light down there, I am sweating, guys."

In another update, Young C expressed concern about the rising heat and worried that his rechargeable fan might run out of power.

Watch him in the videos below;