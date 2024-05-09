ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.05.2024 Elections

2024 elections: Don't fight for any politician, they're either friends or relatives — Dr. Serebour to Ghanaians 

2024 elections: Don't fight for any politician, they're either friends or relatives —Dr. Serebour to Ghanaians
09.05.2024 LISTEN

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), has delivered a timely message to Ghanaian voters ahead of the 2024 elections, urging them to reject violence and uphold peace throughout the electoral process.

During an appearance on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, Dr. Quaicoe emphasized the harmonious relationships that often exist between politicians in Ghana, challenging the perception of animosity frequently portrayed in political discourse.

He recounted instances where politicians, despite being perceived as rivals, shared amicable interactions following Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings. Dr. Quaicoe underscored the fact that many politicians are either friends or relatives, highlighting the interconnected nature of Ghanaian politics.

Drawing from personal experiences, Dr. Quaicoe cited his own friendship with prominent figures in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), such as Fiifi Kwetey, whom he revealed was his junior mate at the University of Ghana. He also mentioned the camaraderie between former NDC Communications Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Electoral Commissioner Dr. Bossman Asare, who were classmates at the same university.

Using these examples, Dr. Quaicoe cautioned against succumbing to political violence, emphasizing the paramount importance of preserving lives and maintaining peace. He urged voters to exercise their democratic right peacefully, reminding them that each individual possesses only one vote and should utilize it without resorting to violence.

Dr. Quaicoe's message serves as a poignant reminder of the need for civility and non-violence in the electoral process, urging Ghanaians to prioritize unity and harmony as they participate in shaping the future of their nation.


Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

40 minutes ago

ECG staff used ransomware to sabotage paperless system, can you imagine they even demanded a ransom before the system can work–Bawumia ECG staff used ransomware to sabotage paperless system, can you imagine they eve...

2 hours ago

National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah Limited voter registration: Keep recording BVR serial numbers with or without EC...

2 hours ago

2024 elections: Don't fight for any politician, they're either friends or relatives —Dr. Serebour to Ghanaians 2024 elections: Don't fight for any politician, they're either friends or relati...

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addoleft and NDC communicator Beatrice Annan Akufo-Addo hiding full KPMG audit report on SML deal because family members, fri...

2 hours ago

Former President and 2024 NDC flagbearer John Mahamaleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo’s 'yenkyendi' government has collapsed state-owned companies — Mahama

2 hours ago

Ekow Ewusi's bodyguard allegedly brandish gun at voter registration centre in Cape Coast Ekow Ewusi's bodyguard allegedly brandish gun at voter registration centre in Ca...

3 hours ago

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission EC left and Franklin Cudjoe, IMANI boss You should've apologised to EC for erring — Dr. Serebour to IMANI

3 hours ago

Mahama assigned National Security personnel to protect us during his govt when we were even accusing him of wrongdoing, ask Kojo Oppong Nkrumah —A Plus Mahama assigned National Security personnel to protect us during his govt when w...

3 hours ago

Final year students sitting for exams WAEC introduces three new subjects in 2024 BECE

3 hours ago

Social media influencer in a coffin Social media influencer buries himself alive to earn more views and likes

Just in....
body-container-line