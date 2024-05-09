09.05.2024 LISTEN

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), has delivered a timely message to Ghanaian voters ahead of the 2024 elections, urging them to reject violence and uphold peace throughout the electoral process.

During an appearance on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, Dr. Quaicoe emphasized the harmonious relationships that often exist between politicians in Ghana, challenging the perception of animosity frequently portrayed in political discourse.

He recounted instances where politicians, despite being perceived as rivals, shared amicable interactions following Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings. Dr. Quaicoe underscored the fact that many politicians are either friends or relatives, highlighting the interconnected nature of Ghanaian politics.

Drawing from personal experiences, Dr. Quaicoe cited his own friendship with prominent figures in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), such as Fiifi Kwetey, whom he revealed was his junior mate at the University of Ghana. He also mentioned the camaraderie between former NDC Communications Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Electoral Commissioner Dr. Bossman Asare, who were classmates at the same university.

Using these examples, Dr. Quaicoe cautioned against succumbing to political violence, emphasizing the paramount importance of preserving lives and maintaining peace. He urged voters to exercise their democratic right peacefully, reminding them that each individual possesses only one vote and should utilize it without resorting to violence.

Dr. Quaicoe's message serves as a poignant reminder of the need for civility and non-violence in the electoral process, urging Ghanaians to prioritize unity and harmony as they participate in shaping the future of their nation.



