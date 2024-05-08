Don't Throw Stones, Akufo Addo, If You Live in a Glass House

In Ghana, a high rate of unemployment, massive debt without accountability, and the collapse of the economy, businesses, and investments have resulted from immoralities such as money laundering, widespread corruption, and financial crimes committed by Akufo Addo, the president, Ken Ofori-Atta, the former Finance Minister, and vice president Bawumia. These harmful actions have been supported by Supreme Court judges, Special Prosecutor offices, and the Electoral Commission.

The best leadership of the former leader of Ghana, John Mahama, ended abruptly in 2016 after he was accused of corruption and incompetence despite his embankment of projects throughout the nation, including the stronghold of the ruling party. In a country where tribalism, or the tribe of the ruler, is more important than development, Ghanaians realized that Akufo Addo and Bawumia had deceived them to win power when the NPP took office and failed to deliver their promises.

Akufo Addo and Bawumia broke nearly all of their campaign promises after nearly eight years in office, including the pledges that Ghana will become the most hygienic nation in West Africa and that all citizens will have bank accounts by the end of 2018. More significantly, they stated that the government has started putting plans and policies into action to make Ghana the most business-friendly nation in Africa.

While the nation suffered from bad governance and widespread corruption, Akufo Addo utilized more money than was necessary for saving to bring down banks. The thing that irritates me the most about Akufo-Addo is his constant attempts to convince Ghanaians that he is not a criminal. Consequently, he assured the populace that a Special Inquiry Team would be established to conduct criminal inquiries into the seven banks' shortcomings and lead to prosecutions by the appropriate state institutions.

Ghana is run by Akufo Addo, who has appointed his relatives, such as Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta, to important positions. Due to their lack of qualifications, many of the NPP politicians managing Ghana's sensitive issues were ineffective and unproductive. He appointed Martin Amidu, the former Special Prosecutor, on the promise that he would wage war on corruption. However, the president was embroiled in numerous corruption controversies, and more importantly, he deftly prevented Mr. Amidu from carrying out his duties.

In every government, particularly in industrialized nations, a politician or official who is involved in a corruption scandal promptly presents his resignation. However, in Akufo Addo's administration, he retains them. Considering that Ghana is a developing nation, any intellectual Ghanaian who accepts it is displaying extreme ignorance and idiocy.

Examples include Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications in the President's office. His wife exposed him following a misunderstanding. His affluence during the peak of his career exposes his corruption and that of Charles Bissue, the former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, who was caught red-handed accepting bribes on video. The most recent is the former Minister of Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah, who stole $1 million to put in her house.

Akufo Addo shouldn't have raised any concerns about the Cathedral project in a nation where many people, especially young people, are struggling with unemployment, but he did so when he asked the judges to temporarily relocate so that construction could begin. He has contributed more than 58 million dollars to the project so far, although the foundation has not yet been laid. In addition, the president divided the about 430 million COVID monies that were stolen among the NPP politicians.

Is this the way one combats corruption? How can the president expect the nation to improve and the hospitals and schools to be outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment when pervasive corruption remains unpunished? Researching economic issues by developing and applying different analytical techniques to manage and preserve a flexible economy is one of an economist's key responsibilities. However, before the end of 2019, Bawumia and Akufo Addo printed the high currencies of GHC100 and GHC200 into an already unstable economy without the approval of parliament.

As was previously said, the criminal president always has schemes to deceive Ghanaians. He swiftly announced the formation of a committee to look into the Cedi's sharp decline. Who are they fooling, I wonder? When people hold the former NDC government accountable for the economic catastrophe when Akufo Addo's financial crimes are to blame, it confounds me. The reason why so many individuals are assisting Akufo Addo in destroying Ghana is because they get their share of the corruption.

More than 110 ministerial positions were appointed by Akufo Addo to oversee national matters, yet despite their resource-draining activities, the nation is not seeing any progress. After John Mahama's rivals joined the NPP Mafia administration to plunder the state financially and the effects became apparent in the economy, businesses, and investments, the government launched an offensive, accusing the NDC of corruption and economic ruin.

The president of Ghana was embroiled in more than sixty corruption scandals. These scandals included the $1.22 billion Ghana Card project, the Presidency's demand for $20,000 in bribes from any investor wishing to meet with the President, and Chairman Wontumi's involvement in galamsey. In addition, the questionable $2.5 million Ghana Post GPS bribe that Kwesi Nyantakyi demanded on behalf of the President, as well as the corruption that caused the nation's banking systems to collapse,.

Ghanaians are silent because they know Nana Akufo Addo is a despot who can allow his gangs to assault them, despite the US press ranking Ghana as the third of the ten most corrupt countries in the world under his rule. Akufo Addo is the only Ghanaian leader whose security guards in his office at the former Flagstaff House are linked to armed robbery. Since the people fear to criticize, he has polished his crimes to appear normal in Ghanaian politics.

Regrettably, this is not acceptable, as it would take years for Ghana to recover from the harm done by Akufo Addo and the NPP administration. As he boasts of accomplishments that never happened and job creations that never existed, he has forgotten that people like Kennedy Agaypong and Hopeson Adorye, whom the president forced into crimes to ruin their lives, will turn against him, expose him, and bring more of his political transgressions to light.

Mahama, a president with great wisdom and experience, departed peacefully in 2016; therefore, Akufo Addo should be ready to depart peacefully from the former Flagstaff House as well. In contrast to the E-Levy, Bawumia can’t be forced to become president against the will of Ghanaians. Since Akufo Addo has become a nuisance and has a lot of skeletons in his closet, I will advise him not to throw stones in his glass house; otherwise, Hopeson Adorye and Kennedy Agyapong will disgrace him.