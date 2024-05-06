I'm Curious As To Why So Many NPP Politicians Identify As Lawyers Have No Credentials

Fake documents and identity thieves are becoming more common in many African nations, including Ghana. For example, several politicians have made it known that they have legal backgrounds; however, investigation has shown that some NPP leaders, including the president, Akufo Addo, have misled the public and lack legal qualifications. Why do so many people fool Ghanaians into believing they are lawyers when they haven't even completed law school or earned a diploma?

One of the women I respect the most, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, made it clear to Ghanaians in July 2008 that "Akufo-Addo is not a lawyer," before Loud Silence TV host Kevin Taylor conducted a thorough investigation to conclude that the current president of Ghana, Akufo Addo, is not a lawyer as he claims. The revelation also shows that the president's claims that he is a human rights advocate and a practitioner of law in France were entirely false.

These politicians claiming to be lawyers are being exposed by their violent character, disdain for the people, and constitutional violations, just as the failed vice president once remarked, "If the fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you." For example, how can someone like Akufo Addo, a human rights defender, treat Ghanaians like second-class citizens, get entangled in major corruption scandals that have wrecked the country, and still say the NPP has performed better?

Since Akufo Addo is a phony lawyer, all of the appointments he has made to the courts, including the Attorney General, Godefred Dame, are equally lawless.

Even though Mr. Taylor is one of the top Ghanaian journalists working in the United States and supports his investigations with evidence, he still faces hate and verbal abuse from people who believe that Akufo Addo’s immorality, including widespread corruption, is the best way to run a country. According to Kevin Taylor's inquiry, Anin Yeboah, the previous Chief Justice, directed an alleged academic fraud and used the backdoor to admit unqualified students to the Ghana Law School.

He further emphasized that a purported illegal order from the Chief Justice allowed the students, who were estimated to be 20 in number, to be admitted without taking entrance tests. I have never disputed Mr. Taylor's account because I believe he conducts thorough research before stating his facts. He even managed to identify several politicians, including Akufo Addo, the current leader of Ghana, who have established a strong legal career but are all frauds.

Mr. Maxwell Opoku Agyemang was named Acting Director of Legal Education, according to Mr. Taylor's investigation. About 20 students were criminally admitted to the law school during the brief time he served as the institution's director without first taking the entrance examinations. A further inquiry also found that some of the 20 pupils were allegedly the offspring of judges on the Appeals Court, retired justices, and individuals from Ghana's Seat of Government, the Jubilee House.

More significantly, Mr. Kwasi Prempeh discovered that roughly 20 students had been added to the final list when he returned to his role as director of legal education. This is the state of affairs in Ghana, leading to the arrest of many impersonating army and police officers and quack doctors. Ghanaians should be concerned about the large number of politicians in the nation pretending to be lawyers without credentials because that’s also affecting the country in terms of development.

The greatest danger to our security, the nation's economy, and its citizens is the absence of appropriate qualifications in Ghanaian politics. For example, Akufo Addo is unable to perceive the suffering that he, his relatives Ken Ofori-Atta, and Bawumia have inflicted upon Ghanaians. A well-educated, morally upright man like him will recognize his failure right away as the worst government in Ghana’s political history, without considering forcing a failed vice president to lead the country as president.

It's hard to verify, but certain NPP politicians, including Kwabena Boateng and K. T. Hammond, are thought to be lawyers despite not having legal degrees. However, since their words and deeds speak for themselves, I don't need proof to think that a large number of politicians who identify as lawyers are employed by the government. They are incapable of admitting their mistakes and never take responsibility for their actions. The ability to carry on with corruption is what matters most to them.

Which wise government will purchase votes with cash and marijuana? Politicians with intelligence will not pilfer and ignore development while using the money they have stolen to purchase votes. If they are wise enough, the stolen money should be used to develop the country and create jobs for the youth, allowing the people to vote for them without fatigue. The vast majority of Ghanaians are now wise enough to not entertain the destructive and corrupt NPP, but they pretend not to be aware of it.

Ghanaians shouldn't anticipate any advancement in a country where prominent politicians have fabricated their qualifications. Since they are not the individuals they have presented themselves as for Ghanaians to know, they would perform poorly. Therefore, we need to comprehend the reason why the NPP government has failed. In the 2024 presidential election, choose a sensible leader.