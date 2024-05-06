ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I'm Curious As To Why So Many NPP Politicians Identify As Lawyers Have No Credentials

Feature Article I'm Curious As To Why So Many NPP Politicians Identify As Lawyers Have No Credentials
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Fake documents and identity thieves are becoming more common in many African nations, including Ghana. For example, several politicians have made it known that they have legal backgrounds; however, investigation has shown that some NPP leaders, including the president, Akufo Addo, have misled the public and lack legal qualifications. Why do so many people fool Ghanaians into believing they are lawyers when they haven't even completed law school or earned a diploma?

One of the women I respect the most, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, made it clear to Ghanaians in July 2008 that "Akufo-Addo is not a lawyer," before Loud Silence TV host Kevin Taylor conducted a thorough investigation to conclude that the current president of Ghana, Akufo Addo, is not a lawyer as he claims. The revelation also shows that the president's claims that he is a human rights advocate and a practitioner of law in France were entirely false.

These politicians claiming to be lawyers are being exposed by their violent character, disdain for the people, and constitutional violations, just as the failed vice president once remarked, "If the fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you." For example, how can someone like Akufo Addo, a human rights defender, treat Ghanaians like second-class citizens, get entangled in major corruption scandals that have wrecked the country, and still say the NPP has performed better?

562024114847-1j041p5ccw-lawless201

Since Akufo Addo is a phony lawyer, all of the appointments he has made to the courts, including the Attorney General, Godefred Dame, are equally lawless.


Even though Mr. Taylor is one of the top Ghanaian journalists working in the United States and supports his investigations with evidence, he still faces hate and verbal abuse from people who believe that Akufo Addo’s immorality, including widespread corruption, is the best way to run a country. According to Kevin Taylor's inquiry, Anin Yeboah, the previous Chief Justice, directed an alleged academic fraud and used the backdoor to admit unqualified students to the Ghana Law School.

He further emphasized that a purported illegal order from the Chief Justice allowed the students, who were estimated to be 20 in number, to be admitted without taking entrance tests. I have never disputed Mr. Taylor's account because I believe he conducts thorough research before stating his facts. He even managed to identify several politicians, including Akufo Addo, the current leader of Ghana, who have established a strong legal career but are all frauds.

Mr. Maxwell Opoku Agyemang was named Acting Director of Legal Education, according to Mr. Taylor's investigation. About 20 students were criminally admitted to the law school during the brief time he served as the institution's director without first taking the entrance examinations. A further inquiry also found that some of the 20 pupils were allegedly the offspring of judges on the Appeals Court, retired justices, and individuals from Ghana's Seat of Government, the Jubilee House.

More significantly, Mr. Kwasi Prempeh discovered that roughly 20 students had been added to the final list when he returned to his role as director of legal education. This is the state of affairs in Ghana, leading to the arrest of many impersonating army and police officers and quack doctors. Ghanaians should be concerned about the large number of politicians in the nation pretending to be lawyers without credentials because that’s also affecting the country in terms of development.

The greatest danger to our security, the nation's economy, and its citizens is the absence of appropriate qualifications in Ghanaian politics. For example, Akufo Addo is unable to perceive the suffering that he, his relatives Ken Ofori-Atta, and Bawumia have inflicted upon Ghanaians. A well-educated, morally upright man like him will recognize his failure right away as the worst government in Ghana’s political history, without considering forcing a failed vice president to lead the country as president.

It's hard to verify, but certain NPP politicians, including Kwabena Boateng and K. T. Hammond, are thought to be lawyers despite not having legal degrees. However, since their words and deeds speak for themselves, I don't need proof to think that a large number of politicians who identify as lawyers are employed by the government. They are incapable of admitting their mistakes and never take responsibility for their actions. The ability to carry on with corruption is what matters most to them.

Which wise government will purchase votes with cash and marijuana? Politicians with intelligence will not pilfer and ignore development while using the money they have stolen to purchase votes. If they are wise enough, the stolen money should be used to develop the country and create jobs for the youth, allowing the people to vote for them without fatigue. The vast majority of Ghanaians are now wise enough to not entertain the destructive and corrupt NPP, but they pretend not to be aware of it.

Ghanaians shouldn't anticipate any advancement in a country where prominent politicians have fabricated their qualifications. Since they are not the individuals they have presented themselves as for Ghanaians to know, they would perform poorly. Therefore, we need to comprehend the reason why the NPP government has failed. In the 2024 presidential election, choose a sensible leader.

More from this author (1735)

More

Top Stories

13 minutes ago

Lawyer Yaw Buaben Asamoa Businesses running away from Ghana due to ‘dumsor’, high cost of electricity – B...

13 minutes ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, 2024 NPP campaign spokespersonleft and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ‘If 2024 elections are held today, Bawumia will win all regions except Volta’ — ...

13 minutes ago

IMANI petitions CHRAJ to investigate EC over premature retirement, disposal of laptops, fingerprint verifiers IMANI petitions CHRAJ to investigate EC over premature retirement, disposal of l...

13 minutes ago

Exercise fiscal restraint to preserve sound public finances in this great election year — IMF to governments Exercise fiscal restraint to preserve sound public finances in this ‘great elect...

13 minutes ago

Prof. Lord Mensah Uncomfortable economic indicators driving multinational companies out of Ghana –...

13 minutes ago

Sammy Gyamfi You whine too much; focus and exercise your powers – Sammy Gyamfi to Kissi Agyeb...

13 minutes ago

Limited voter registration: GES grants 18-year-old SHSSHTS students 4-day permission to participate Limited voter registration: GES grants 18-year-old SHS/SHTS students 4-day permi...

3 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party NPP Minerals Commission, EPA will be decentralized to all mining districts if electe...

3 hours ago

Tax officers will not sit in your shops when I become president – Bawumia assure traders Tax officers will not sit in your shops when I become president – Bawumia assure...

3 hours ago

Register to vote to be part of the change we all want – Mahama urges non-registered eligible voters Register to vote to be part of the change we all want – Mahama urges non-registe...

Just in....
body-container-line