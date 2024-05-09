Limited voter registration: Keep recording BVR serial numbers with or without EC approval — NDC tell agents

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will instruct its party agents to continue recording the serial numbers of biometric voter registration kits during Ghana's ongoing limited registration exercise, despite objections from the Electoral Commission.

"Let me emphasise that our agents must activate the party’s super hi-tech application systems to transmit all serial numbers of BVR kits in their districts and electoral areas to the National Elections and IT Directorate of the party, with or without the approval of the EC," said NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, at a press conference in Accra on Thursday.

Asiedu Nketiah said recording the serial numbers was a "precautionary measure" to prevent potential misuse of biometric equipment that was stolen from the EC headquarters.

He further questioned why the EC was resisting transparency if it had nothing to hide.

"Why is the EC resisting and stopping NDC registration agents from recording the serial numbers of Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits? The big question is, what does the EC have to hide?" the NDC chairman remarked.

Meanwhile, in a 4-page statement released on Thursday, May 9, the EC said releasing such sensitive information could compromise the security and integrity of the registration process.

"Releasing these serial numbers to any external parties, including political entities, poses a substantial risk to the security and integrity of our registration processes," the statement read in part.