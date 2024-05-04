Godfred Dame's Wife, Joycelyn, Knows Her Husband Is Corrupt And Incompetent Attorney General

The current Attorney General of Ghana, Godfred Dame, is married to a woman who is aware of her husband's corruption, incompetence, and connection to a Mafioso criminal government that engages in embezzlement and money laundering under the leadership of Akufo Addo. The country's economy, businesses, and investments have collapsed as a result of massive corruption, including financial crimes and money laundering, since Akufo Addo appointed the Attorney General.

Godfred Dame is married and has two children, according to an article I recently read about him. That led me to believe that if it is true that "behind every successful man, there is a woman," then Joycelyn Assimeng Dame, his wife, is probably aware of her husband's incompetence due to the fact that he is the most corrupt, incompetent, and worst Attorney General in Ghana’s political history. His incompetence is the reason corruption in the NPP's government has increased with impunity.

A government built on a foundation of criminality can’t prosper since all of its members, including the judges appointed to oversee state affairs, are themselves criminals. Since removing the previous government in 2016, Akufo Addo and his appointees, such as Attorney General Godfred Dame, have proven to be state wreckers, aiders, and abettors of financial crimes with impunity. The result has been catastrophic, seriously harming Ghana's economy and infrastructure.

Since the NPP came to power, crimes in Ghana have increased dramatically, to the point where security guards at the former Flagstaff House have been linked to armed robberies. As the media is reluctant to cover these delicate instances, I have made it my mission to draw attention to Ghana's current state of chaos, which is a direct result of the NPP government's ongoing atrocities. I have often stated that, rather than politicians, a criminal group connected to a Mafioso organization is in charge of Ghana.

Godfred Dame's failure to control Akufo Addo's and the NPP politicians' rampant corruption is the reason why individuals like Cecilia Dapaah, a former Bantama constituency MP and deputy minister of water resources, works and housing, and aviation and sanitation, can now steal more than $1 million to keep at her home without consequence. Even more startling is that the Attorney General has never shown concern about previous NPP politicians who have been involved in serious corruption scandals.

Godfred Dame's statement to the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) that “probing Cecilia Dapaah for money laundering is 'baseless, unnecessary'” suggests that Akufo Addo, who appointed him, doesn't care about the impact of the NPP's crime on vulnerable people. Addo had promised Ghanaians he would fight corruption, which had never been seen in the country's political history. More significantly, it gives any NPP politician unrestricted permission to steal money and get away with it.

Apart from the collapse of the economy, businesses, and investments, everything in the country has failed under Akufo Addo's administration. Foreign companies are under strain, and many are shutting them down. Which businessman is foolish enough to put money into a nation where those who commit financial crimes are free to do as they please? If the NPP is an idiotic government, investors won't throw their money away by investing in a country where its president deals in money laundering.

A woman is the one who can judge a man's character. Based on the support of NPP politicians for financial crimes and his inability to prosecute the NPP's criminal politicians, I don't think Mrs. Dame even trusts her husband. The Attorney General claims that there is no basis for Cecilia Dapaah's money laundering allegations, but I would like to remind him of his government's money laundering that was uncovered in Belgium and resulted in the closing of the Ghana Embassy's in Brussels accounts.

Godfred Dame's duty as attorney general is to serve the people of Ghana and the state, not Akufo Addo or any political party. Like former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, head of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa, and failed vice president Mahamudu Bawumia, their children will learn about their fathers' incapacity and corrupt nature, but more significantly, how they torture innocent and defenseless Ghanaians psychologically, much like terrorists.

Imagine NPP politicians giving marijuana and cash to young people to buy votes, turning Ghana into one of the lawless nations. Whether a military coup or a new government takes office; NPP politicians, including Akufo Addo, Bawumia, Jean Mensa, and others, ought to be arrested, investigated, and, if found guilty, sentenced to ten to fifteen years in prison.