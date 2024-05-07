Akufo Addo And Bawumia Have Shown Disrespect And Arrogance Towards Ghanaians By Depending On Jean Mensa To Rig The 2024 Elections

The NPP government, which is composed of incompetent politicians like Ken Ofori-Atta, Mahamudu Bawumia, and Akufo Addo, looks to be the worst in Ghana’s political history because it hasn't lived up to the expectations of its constituents, failing to combat corruption and establish Ghana as "the Dubai of Africa." However, both Akufo Addo and his vice president, Bawumia, continue to treat the populace with disrespect and arrogance instead of offering an apology to the most vulnerable.

Why has the NPP government shown such obvious arrogance, pride, and disrespect for the Constitution instead of offering an apology to the people? The reason is straightforward: the NPP takes delight in depending on Jean Mensa to rig the presidential election to Bawumia's advantage. Considering that Kwasi Anin-Yeboah's protection allowed Jean Mensa to escape prosecution after she had previously committed this act, it seems likely that repeating it would result in political instability and violence.

The economy, businesses, and investments have all collapsed, leaving the weaker people, including the youth, crying out for help. The majority of Ghanaians who experienced the greatest economy and booming businesses during the Mahama era are not interested in Bawumia due to money laundering and widespread corruption that goes unpunished, which has affected every infrastructure in the nation and resulted in the closure of both local and foreign industries.

The head of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, is abusing the Constitution to further threaten and undermine Ghana's democracy because Akufo Addo and Bawumia believe they are above the law or have a talisman protecting them, so no one can touch them. They continue to incite the populace with statements like "the NPP has done better and deserves to win" and "Cedi depreciation has been lower under the NPP administration," which could result in political instability or violence.

Ghanaians are suffering greatly; therefore, they need comfort or an apology; instead, the government keeps provoking them by claiming that "NPP's Dumsor" is superior to Mahama's or that "Mahama's Dumsor" is worse. This is illogical since there is an issue with sporadic electricity that needs to be resolved, not compared. In Ghana, Akufo Addo and Bawumia are more interested in promoting immorality than in finding the truth, and if you disagree, you become their enemy.

Everyone blamed Akufo Addo, Bawumia, and Ken Ofori-Atta for the collapse of Ghana's economy, investments, and businesses due to the NPP government's mismanagement, money laundering, and widespread corruption. However, what people fail to recognize is that the head of the Electoral Commission, Jean Adukwei Mensa, is also accountable for the disaster that has befallen Ghana. The woman would have been forced out of office through protests in any respectable nation.

It's unbelievable that Jean Mensa can act with such recklessness while ignoring the nation's economic collapse and her own and her family's safety. Hopson Adorye and Kennedy Agyapong had their lives criminally destroyed by Akufo Addo; as a result, both are now the president's opponents. Mr. Adorye revealed the criminal details of how dynamite was detonated in the Volta Region to intimidate the NDC into not voting. It's difficult to comprehend Jean Mensa's affiliation with this criminal government.

In the 2024 presidential election, Akufo Addo cannot force Bawumia on the people like he forced the -Levy on them to destroy their means of sustenance and businesses. The election will be different from all elections because it is going to be a battle between the NPP and the suffering masses, not the NDC. Ghanaians are not low IQ people to vote for a party that takes no responsibility or gives no apology to people they have damaged physically and psychologically.