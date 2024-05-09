Akufo-Addo’s 'yenkyendi' government has collapsed state-owned companies — Mahama

2024 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by Nana Akuffo-Addo of mismanaging state-owned enterprises, causing them to collapse.

Speaking at the inauguration of the opposition National Democratic Congress's Aldershot branch of the UK and Ireland chapter, Mahama said most state firms that were previously profitable are now struggling due to the "ineptitude" of the ruling New Patriotic Party government.

"I will give you two examples. In the 2016/2017 crop year, the Produce Buying Company purchased 30% of the total cocoa exported from Ghana. Today, do you know how much PBC buys? 0%," Mahama said.

He added that PBC workers have been unpaid for 10 months as the company's assets are being seized by banks due to an inability to service loans.

Mahama also cited Ghana's GIHOC Distilleries, saying it was one of the best-performing state entities under his government, generating its own capital for investment.

"Today, GIHOC is a shadow of itself. It is struggling to pay staff salaries," the 2024 NDC presidential candidate remarked.

Mahama contended that almost all state firms have suffered a similar fate of mismanagement, wasted resources and collapsed finances under Akufo-Addo's "incompetent" administration.