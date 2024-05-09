ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo’s 'yenkyendi' government has collapsed state-owned companies — Mahama

Headlines Former President and 2024 NDC flagbearer John Mahamaleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Former President and 2024 NDC flagbearer John Mahama[left] and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

2024 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by Nana Akuffo-Addo of mismanaging state-owned enterprises, causing them to collapse.

Speaking at the inauguration of the opposition National Democratic Congress's Aldershot branch of the UK and Ireland chapter, Mahama said most state firms that were previously profitable are now struggling due to the "ineptitude" of the ruling New Patriotic Party government.

"I will give you two examples. In the 2016/2017 crop year, the Produce Buying Company purchased 30% of the total cocoa exported from Ghana. Today, do you know how much PBC buys? 0%," Mahama said.

He added that PBC workers have been unpaid for 10 months as the company's assets are being seized by banks due to an inability to service loans.

Mahama also cited Ghana's GIHOC Distilleries, saying it was one of the best-performing state entities under his government, generating its own capital for investment.

"Today, GIHOC is a shadow of itself. It is struggling to pay staff salaries," the 2024 NDC presidential candidate remarked.

Mahama contended that almost all state firms have suffered a similar fate of mismanagement, wasted resources and collapsed finances under Akufo-Addo's "incompetent" administration.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah Limited voter registration: Keep recording BVR serial numbers with or without EC...

50 minutes ago

2024 elections: Don't fight for any politician, they're either friends or relatives —Dr. Serebour to Ghanaians 2024 elections: Don't fight for any politician, they're either friends or relati...

54 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addoleft and NDC communicator Beatrice Annan Akufo-Addo hiding full KPMG audit report on SML deal because family members, fri...

1 hour ago

Former President and 2024 NDC flagbearer John Mahamaleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo’s 'yenkyendi' government has collapsed state-owned companies — Mahama

1 hour ago

Ekow Ewusi's bodyguard allegedly brandish gun at voter registration centre in Cape Coast Ekow Ewusi's bodyguard allegedly brandish gun at voter registration centre in Ca...

2 hours ago

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission EC left and Franklin Cudjoe, IMANI boss You should've apologised to EC for erring — Dr. Serebour to IMANI

2 hours ago

Final year students sitting for exams WAEC introduces three new subjects in 2024 BECE

2 hours ago

Social media influencer in a coffin Social media influencer buries himself alive to earn more views and likes

3 hours ago

E-VAT implementation not in limbo, but in rollout phase — GRA clarifies E-VAT implementation not in limbo, but in rollout phase — GRA clarifies

3 hours ago

Releasing serial numbers of BVR kits poses substantial risk to voter registration processes — EC to NDC Releasing serial numbers of BVR kits poses substantial risk to voter registratio...

Just in....
body-container-line