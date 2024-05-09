Ekow Ewusi's bodyguard allegedly brandish gun at voter registration centre in Cape Coast

The Cape Coast North Constituency Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mabel Amoesiwah Eshun has accused the bodyguard of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliament Candidate, Horace Ekow Ewusi of pulling out a gun at the District Office of the Electoral Commission.

She noted that an altercation which resulted in the bodyguard pulling out a gun pulling was due to a disagreement about the residential status of some prospective registrants allegedly brought in by Ekow Ewusi.

In a telephone conversation on Central Morning Show of GBC Radio Central on Thursday, 9th May, 2024, the Communication Officer of the NDC recounted that she arrived at the registration scene late in the morning and encountered some of her family members who hail from Moree which in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District at the registration centre in Cape Coast.

"I enquired from them why they were at the centre. They answered that the NPP Parliamentary candidate for Cape Coast North Constituency, Mr. Ekow Ewusi brought them from Moree to register. I told them that they can’t register here, gave them ¢40.00, and escorted them to the roadside to return to Moree," explained Madam Mabel.

According to her, after about 15 minutes later, she was alerted by some happenings around the centre only to get closer to the melee to realise that, the four people she had ordered to leave the centre because they hail from Moree had returned to register. "We sacked them again", Madam Amoesiwa emphasised.

She added that it was at that point that Mr. Ekow Ewusi later returned to inquire about the person who ordered the prospective registrants to leave the scene. "I owned up and told him they cannot register here since they're not residents of Cape Coast. He insisted they must register and this resulted in a scuffle. The police had to intervene when the bodyguard of Mr. Ewusi joined to assault me," she alleges.

During the misunderstanding, she told this reporter that Mr. Ekow Ewusi ordered his other bodyguard to pull out his gun which he complied by brandishing the gun. "At this point, the crowd then stepped in to intervene," she stressed.

However, the Cape Coast North Constituency Officer of the NPP, Mr. Justice Agyemang who also spoke to GBC Radio Central argued that the happenings at the registration centre "is something that ought not to happen but, it seems to be a plan from the NDC to cause trouble at the registration centre which we're determined not to allow to happen."

The NPP Communication Officer indicated that no gun was brandished by anyone and the prospective registrants are not from Moree as alleged by the NDC Communication Officer.

Meanwhile checks from the registration centre indicate the process is going on smoothly.