Bawumia Does Not Know God; He Is The Ultimate Demonic Force That Would Completely Destroy Ghana

Bawumia’s darker side was exposed when the vice president declared lately that God would use him to change Ghana. The man who has failed as vice president and is implicated in numerous financial crimes that should have resulted in ten to fifteen years in prison in any country with a decent legal system is power-hungry and wants to be president. Ghanaians can see the confusion in Bawumia as he struggles with himself to determine whether he is a Christian or a Muslim before the people.

In no way is Bawumia a man of God or a leader who is motivated by fear of God. If he is a true man of God, he will not gain power by misleading Ghanaians, and after he has achieved his goals, he has broken every pledge he has made, including constructing schools for the Muslim community. God will never use someone who has stolen millions, colluded with the governor of the Bank of Ghana to perpetrate financial crimes, and continues to deceive Ghanaians into believing he has created 2.5 million jobs.

I'm making a call to all Ghanaian Muslims to come forward and inform their fellow citizens if Bawumia has built any schools in their communities as promised.

According to 1 Peter 5:8 and 2 Corinthians 11:14–15, the Bible calls fallen angels demons and states that they are still at work on Earth today, attempting to undermine God's creation and trick mankind. False teachings are announced by demons (1 Timothy 4:1). Since Christians and Muslims have coexisted happily in Ghana, a deeply religious nation, it is very easy to exploit God or Allah's theology to mislead people, and when people lack knowledge, they are destroyed.

This is what's happening in Ghana; the majority of people there are destroying themselves due to ignorance, but we can't hold them responsible because the nation is full of impostor prophets who collaborate with demonic forces or foreign agents who have no connection to Jehovah's or the enigmatic God. Ghanaians are having difficulty determining which churches are authentic or which prophets are communicating with the true God, Yahweh.

Someone describing himself as a prophet or attaining the title of prophet will declare that “Bawumia will win the 2024 presidential race,” but he will not explain how he will win, for as long as God is alive, he cannot get legitimate votes, or why any rational Ghanaian would even consider voting for someone like Bawumia since he is a member of the corrupt government that is to blame for the collapse of the economy, businesses, and investments throughout the nation.

The ongoing false predictions are also hurting the people of Ghana since it is inconceivable for someone like Bawumia, who is accountable for the country's collapse and spreads misleading information about job creation, to win the presidential election. To be honest, based on false prophecies, Bawumia dares to challenge Mahama and relies on Jean Mensa's dishonesty to rig the polls in his favor since that woman is capable of doing so.

Even though the developed world contributes to the suffering of the continent, they have a lot of unfavorable opinions about Africa. The question is: for how long can Africa keep blaming the White Man for all of our suffering? How can individuals spend all of their time campaigning for politicians who failed as vice president to be president? When a white man or foreign political analyst views the current political situation in Ghana, they continue to believe that Africans are indeed fools.

If Ghanaians go back in time and read the archives of my earlier writings, they will discover that, despite my warnings against the NPP government and the eventual collapse of the nation, some writers and media outlets were actively insulting me and endorsing Akufo Addo's immoralities. Even though everything I wrote has come to pass, the same individuals continue to appear in the media, peddling false information about Mahama in support of the NPP's disastrous Bawumia campaign.

All of these international businesses have gone through extremely trying times under Akufo Addo's and Bawumia's leadership, putting their companies' future in jeopardy. So, if you're a normal person, why are you choosing Bawumia to be president?

I will keep alerting Ghanaians to the fact that the destruction inflicted by the NPP is only the beginning and that dark and horrifying times lie ahead. More false reports about Mahama and his running mate will surface; Ghanaians need to ignore them because the fight for Bawumia is about uncovering serious financial crimes that have gone unreported. If Ghanaians give up, the country will be destroyed by a demonic force that says God wants to use him.

This should be sufficient to inform any reasonably discerning Ghanaian that these writers could care less about the moral ramifications of the NPP government in Ghana, regardless of how the party has failed, damaged Ghana's economy, investments, and companies, or engaged in rampant corruption or money laundering. They appear to be humiliated by the NPP’s failure because they believed they could accomplish something better than the NPP, but Mahama has proved them wrong.