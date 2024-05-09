Akufo-Addo hiding full KPMG audit report on SML deal because family members, friends will be implicated — Beatrice Annan

A leading communications team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Beatrice Annan, has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his refusal to grant access to the full copy of KPMG's audit report on the controversial contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority and Strategic Mobilization Limited.

Only a summary of selected findings from the audit has been publicly released so far. The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) had filed requests under the Right to Information Acts to access the complete report.

However, in a letter dated May 7, the Presidency denied the request, citing exemptions of information used for the President's decision-making process.

Beatrice Annan, however, asserted that the decision stems from the fear that the public would discover that the President's family members and friends were deeply involved in the highly contentious deal.

She further stated that former President John Dramani Mahama never shielded any reports related to corrupt practices during his tenure in office.

"The President does not want the public to have access to the SML report because, like the report on galamsey, his friends and family will be implicated. Unbridled corruption and arrogance are the legacies of the President and nothing more," she wrote in a post on May 9.

She stressed, "There is a clear difference between the NDC and the NPP in terms of transparency."