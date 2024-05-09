ModernGhana logo
09.05.2024 Education

WAEC introduces three new subjects in 2024 BECE

09.05.2024

Final year Junior High school (JHS) students in Ghana will be writing three new subjects in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

According to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the new subjects are Career Technology, Creative Art and Design, and Arabic. Career Technology and Creative Art and Design, derived from the previous Basic Design and Technology (BDT), will be mandatory for all candidates. However, Arabic will be optional for candidates in Islamic basic schools.

Due to the introduction of these new subjects, the 2024 examination will span six days instead of the previous five, running from Monday, July 8, 2024, to Monday, July 15, 2024.

John Kapi, the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, explained that new subjects can be introduced at any time since the examination is solely Ghanaian. He emphasized that the government determines the subjects taught and examined.

Regarding Arabic, Kapi noted that it will be examined at the BECE for the first time. He described it as an elective subject, open to individuals proficient in Arabic seeking certification.

The official timetable released by WAEC outlines the sequence of subjects. English Language and Religious and Moral Education will be written on Monday, July 8, 2024. On Tuesday, July 9, 2024, candidates will tackle Science and Computing, previously known as Information, Communication and Technology (ICT), followed by Social Studies and Creative Art and Design on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Mathematics and Ghanaian Language are scheduled for Thursday, July 11, 2024, while French and Career Technology will be written on Friday, July 12, 2024. Arabic will be the final subject, scheduled for Monday, July 15, 2024.

Before the registration for the BECE for School Candidates, the Ghana Education Service identified mandatory subjects as English Language, Mathematics, General Science, Social Studies, Religious and Moral Education, Career Technology, and Creative Art and Design. Ghanaian languages were categorized as elective subjects, with French, Arabic, and Computing as optional subjects.

This year’s BECE candidates will be the first cohort to sit the examination under the Common Core Curriculum. WAEC stated that school and private candidates will be examined differently due to the introduction of the curriculum. The curriculum aims to enhance learning experiences and promote critical learning skills over rote memorization.

