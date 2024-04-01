Ghana Needs Firing Squad: Akufo Addo's Accomplishment Is To Show Ghanaians That A Short Man Can Be President

Akufo Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta, and Mahamudu Bawumia failed for several reasons, and if I could turn back the clock, I could identify them. In addition to being the most corrupt, lazy, and awful leader in Ghanaian politics, Akufo Addo never aims higher or makes improvements to the lives of the underprivileged. He claims that although many Ghanaians thought he was too short to be president, he has proved them wrong and is now the president of Ghana. What a meaningless statement!

Considering the degree of harm, corruption, and money laundering committed by Akufo Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta, and Mahamudu Bawumia, which resulted in the collapse of Ghana's economy, businesses, and investments, any coup in Ghana will result in their shooting by firing squad.

Any intelligent person can tell right away that when a president makes a statement like that, his goal is to show Ghanaians that a short person can be president. Akufo Addo entered politics with such hollow ambition ingrained in his mind that he had no real aspirations, only stealing, looting, money laundering, erecting a cathedral, demolishing a hospital without rebuilding it, and showing Ghanaians that a short man could be president.

Many people frequently criticize me for being a harsh writer and for never choosing my words carefully, but who in their right mind would support such political foolishness? If Akufo Addo is smart, he should understand that it doesn't matter how tall a person is when it comes to becoming president; what matters is that their skill, diligence, and passion for accomplishing something significant will be remembered, but it appears that Akufo Addo is the worst Ghanaian leader.

Considering the devastation Akufo Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta, and Bawumia have wreaked on Ghana's environment, economy, and pensioners, none of the aforementioned individuals will escape alive if a successful coup occurs in Ghana. All of them will die from the bullets of a firing squad. Even though I am not calling for a coup, I won't stand by and let a politician who failed as vice president and was also responsible for the collapse of the nation's businesses, investments, and economy become president.

I am happy that the majority of Ghanaians have realized the damage Bawumia has caused and are now battling against him to prevent causing more damage. As far as I'm aware, Bawumia's boasts and lies stem from his full knowledge that Jean Mensa, the head of the Electoral Commission, would rig the results and declare him the winner. But that won't happen because, apart from not being able to compete with Mahama, Ghanaians know that Mahama has done more to build Ghana than any NPP politician.

Chronic corruption by Bawumia, Akufo Addo, and family member Ken Ofori-Atta has impeded Ghana's efforts to become self-sufficient, which would allow it to harness its resources to develop the nation, create jobs, create a reliable supply of electricity, and start developing rural areas. There is no country in the world whose finance minister is related to the president yet. Akufo Addo appointed Ken Ofori-Atta to facilitate corruption, which took a heavy toll on Ghana’s infrastructure.

Akufo Addo was just lying when he said he would fight corruption and lower taxes; instead, he enhanced the corruption that let NPP politicians commit financial crimes without facing consequences. He keeps Cecilia Dapaah from being prosecuted, despite the fact that no politician could embezzle $1 million without going to jail in any country. In the meantime, hospitals lack medical facilities and many schools lack tables and seats, while everything in Ghana is collapsing under Akufo Addo.

The president demonstrated that the country's citizens are under the control of a Mafioso gang that receives support from the dishonest Attorney General, Godfred Dame, and judges of the Supreme Court. These individuals terrorize the populace to maintain the power of the most devious and corrupt government in history, one that has cost Ghanaians millions of dollars in unreported expenses and destroyed the nation's economy, businesses, and investments, all of which could take years to recover.

The World Bank provided the NPP administration with $430 million for COVID-19, but they lied to Ghanaians that it was $100 million before the World Bank director in Ghana exposed them. This is in addition to the money laundering that the Belgian authorities discovered, which led to the closing of the Ghana Embassy's accounts in Belgium. Despite all these financial crimes taking a heavy toll on Ghana’s economy, anyone who speaks against the government instantly becomes an enemy.

Akufo Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta, and Mahamudu Bawumia printed new money three times without the parliament's approval. More importantly, they worked together with the governor of the Bank of Ghana to defraud the state of sixty billion Ghanaian cedis. These are serious financial crimes that should result in the death penalty for those involved or bar the government from continuing to hold office in the country indefinitely. Consider a scenario in which the same individuals spent more money bringing down financial institutions than was needed to keep them afloat.

Bawumia committed every financial crime alongside Akufo Addo, but because he wanted to be president, he shifted the blame on Akufo Addo. Well, Ghanaians gave him the response that if Akufo Addo is an irresponsible driver, then he is also an irresponsible mate. It wants to make it clear to NPP politicians, including Akufo Addo and Bawumia, that even if they were successful in manipulating the 2020 elections to devastate Ghana, they would not be able to repeat the devastation in 2024.

The height of Akufo Addo prevents him from accepting his failure; therefore, Bryan Acheampong should keep inciting the suffering people by saying that the NPP will never cede power to the NDC. Ghanaians will demonstrate to them that power belongs to the people, not the NPP. If they want Ghana to turn into a hell like Haiti has become, everyone will burn, including the NPP politicians who started the fire, and nobody will be able to escape from Ghana, not even Jean Mensa.