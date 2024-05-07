Dafeamekpor Likely Secured His Legal Practice License Via Affirmative Action

I have reasonable grounds to suspect that the Anlo-Ewe Cabal of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is deluded by the fact that for some 20 protracted years, it dictated its capricious will unilaterally on the rest of the citizenry of the country, in toto, by the barrel of Russian-made and imported AK-47s. Which is why Mr. Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor seems to be convinced that, somehow, he could cavalierly strongarm the Leprechaun of Akyem-Abomosu and Kyebi into appending his signature and Presidential Seal of Approval to the grossly misguided recently passed Bill by Members of Ghana’s 8th Parliament to summarily revoke the constitutionally guaranteed Civil and the Human Rights of the Members of the Gay and the Lesbian Community, better known as the LGBTQ+ Community or Culture (See “Anti-Gay Bill: Court's use of discretionary powers is unreasonable – Dafeamekpor” Modernghana.com 4/30/24).

Had the Sogakope Mafia Capo or Lieutenant read Dr. J B Danquah’s classic tome titled “Akan Laws and Customs and the Akyem-Abuakwa Constitution (London: Frank Cass, 1928), he would have “heard” the putative Doyen of Gold Coast and Modern Ghanaian Politics observe that the Akyem People are fiercely “Republican” in temperament and character and detest being irrationally dictated to by any extrajudicial political force, irrespective of the provenance or source of the latter. At any rate, what is unspeakably irrational here is for Mr. Dafeamekpor to peevishly believe that, somehow, he could bypass or sidestep a legitimate petition that, as we reliably understand, is already pending before the Highest Court of the Land, that is, the august Supreme Court of Ghana (SCOG) and, somehow, get an Accra High Court to go ahead by granting the demands of a petition that are way over and above the normative jurisdiction of the aforementioned court of judication.

Which is also why we are herein forced to demand to know whether, indeed, the National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament for South-Dayi Constituency, in the Volta Region, had actually secured his legal license to practice in the country from the normal channels or, that somehow, Mr. Dafeamepkor had been swiftly and cheaply “grandfathered” into the same via an Affirmative Action Policy that existed on the books, as it were, at the time that this obnoxiously cantankerous litigant graduated from the Ghana Law School at Makola. Which also brings us to a rhetorically intemperate riposte that not very long ago, the Speaker of Ghana’s 8th Parliament, Mr. Alban S K Bagbin, on record as having had the longest tenure of any Parliamentary Representative in Ghana’s National Assembly in the Fourth Republic, was widely reported to have directed at President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

As we all vividly recall, the matter at issue that had provoked the anger and the acute displeasure of the retired Member of Parliament for the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency, in the Upper-West Region, regarded the President’s very reasonable and even quite uncharacteristically modest admonishment that Parliament, or the House, rein its apparently unwarranted skyrocketing budgetary expenditures. Now, as many of us vividly recall, the former Works and Housing Minister rudely shot back at the President with the following rather unnecessarily curt response, to the effect that: “Be it emphatically known to the Presidency that Parliament is its own Master and absolute Maker of its own set of rules and regulations.”

Now, this is the same cabal of kleptocratic and double-salary drawing operatives who would have the rest of the country and, indeed, the entirety of the Global Ghanaian Community believe that, somehow, they have a constitutionally etched inalienable right to coerce or compel the most powerful elected Executive Chief of State into doing their peculiar bidding, deliberately ignoring the clearly and neatly defined principle of checks and balances and the separation of the powers of the coordinate arms of our democratic institutional establishment, viz., the Executive, the Legislative or Legislature and, of course, the Judiciary.

My half-Ewe descended wife, Afi (Mama Oye) Nyanyo-Mensah or Mensah-Nyanyo, tells me that the name “Dafeamekpo” means that: “You have to enter this house to see things for yourself.” In the case of Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, as New Yorkers are wont to say, far more than enough has been revealed to the rest of us, the general Ghanaian public, that is, for any of us to eagerly crave visiting the household or the compound of the man who, not very long ago, angrily teamed up with Speaker Bagbin and the Serial and the Dynastic Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, to wit, Candidate-General John “Gnassingbe” Dramani Mahama, to form a National Bar Association of NDC partisans because, somehow, in the opinion of these three political rascals, the oldest and the most prestigious association of professionally trained and legitimately licensed organization of lawyers in the country, namely, the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), had flatly refused to march according to the cacophonous drumbeat of the key operatives of the late Chairman Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-founded main opposition National Democratic Congress.

*Visit my blog at: KwameOkoampaAhoofeJr

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]