Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
16.02.2024 Health

‘Message telling people we're offering free breast cancer treatment outdated’ — Africa Cancer Foundation

Message telling people we're offering free breast cancer treatment outdated — Africa Cancer Foundation
16.02.2024 LISTEN

The Africa Cancer Foundation (ACF) is warning the public about an outdated message offering free breast cancer treatment that has resurfaced and gone viral on social media.

The communique, which first circulated in early 2022, invited 200 breast cancer patients to sign up for free breast cancer surgeries provided by ACF.

It asked recipients to share the message and forward names of those in need by March 7.

While ACF was able to carry out the free surgeries for 200 women using available funds, the foundation says the current message lacks relevance.

"Unfortunately, there are no free surgeries being offered this year as the funding is not there. The message being circulated is out-of-date and no longer relevant," said Wairimu Mwaura, Programmes Co-ordinator for ACF in a statement dated February 5, 2024.

The outdated offer, according to the foundation, has now garnered over 20,000 requests from across Africa as well as Canada after spreading on WhatsApp, social media networks and direct messages over the past month.

Mwaura stressed that "This misinformation has highlighted the huge burden of cancer treatment that cancer patients face everywhere."

While ACF's aim remains advancing cancer care access, Mwaura clarified that "We want to inform the public that we are actively looking for funding to progress with this programme but as yet there is no funding in place. Once funding is secured we will communicate this information on all our social media platforms."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoahleft and Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta ‘Ofori-Atta messed up Akufo-Addo’s legacy; I'm happy he's been removed’ — Nana A...

1 hour ago

There is no time for trial and error with Bawumia — NDC “There is no time for trial and error with Bawumia” — NDC 

1 hour ago

We're paid less than GHC500 — ATL workers begin sit-down strike over unpaid salaries and allowances We're paid less than GHC500 — ATL workers begin sit-down strike over unpaid sala...

1 hour ago

Another victim dies from gunshot wounds after Walewale shooting incident Another victim dies from gunshot wounds after Walewale shooting incident

2 hours ago

Gomoa Okyereko police station roof ripped off after heavy rain; officers operate under a tree Gomoa Okyereko police station roof ripped off after heavy rain; officers operate...

2 hours ago

GJA revokes blackout imposed on Hawa Koomson GJA revokes blackout imposed on Hawa Koomson

2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo, high-level diplomats to discuss Migration and Societal Resilience at 2024 KAPS Forum President Akufo-Addo, high-level diplomats to discuss ‘Migration and Societal Re...

2 hours ago

Sunyani East MP nominated as Presiding Speaker for Parliamentary Proceedings Sunyani East MP nominated as Presiding Speaker for Parliamentary Proceedings

2 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Its likely to resurrect criminal libel law – Afenyo-Markin urges media scrutiny Anti-gay bill: It’s likely to resurrect criminal libel law – Afenyo-Markin urges...

3 hours ago

MPs to use local languages for debate in parliament MPs to use local languages for debate in parliament

Just in....
body-container-line