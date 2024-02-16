‘Message telling people we're offering free breast cancer treatment outdated’ — Africa Cancer Foundation

16.02.2024 LISTEN

The Africa Cancer Foundation (ACF) is warning the public about an outdated message offering free breast cancer treatment that has resurfaced and gone viral on social media.

The communique, which first circulated in early 2022, invited 200 breast cancer patients to sign up for free breast cancer surgeries provided by ACF.

It asked recipients to share the message and forward names of those in need by March 7.

While ACF was able to carry out the free surgeries for 200 women using available funds, the foundation says the current message lacks relevance.

"Unfortunately, there are no free surgeries being offered this year as the funding is not there. The message being circulated is out-of-date and no longer relevant," said Wairimu Mwaura, Programmes Co-ordinator for ACF in a statement dated February 5, 2024.

The outdated offer, according to the foundation, has now garnered over 20,000 requests from across Africa as well as Canada after spreading on WhatsApp, social media networks and direct messages over the past month.

Mwaura stressed that "This misinformation has highlighted the huge burden of cancer treatment that cancer patients face everywhere."

While ACF's aim remains advancing cancer care access, Mwaura clarified that "We want to inform the public that we are actively looking for funding to progress with this programme but as yet there is no funding in place. Once funding is secured we will communicate this information on all our social media platforms."