Akufo-Addo doing everything to decimate independence of all independent institutions – Prof. Gyampo

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has hit out at President Akufo-Addo for demanding the CVs of all top officials of the Electoral Commission (EC).

In a statement reacting to the matter, the Political Science lecturer argued that it appears the President is bent on doing everything in his power to decimate the independence of all independent institutions during his tenure.

According to Prof. Ransford Gyampo, President Akufo-Addo’s demand is unnecessary and its optics for the quest to deal with the independence deficit of the Electoral Commission are bad.

Prof. Gyampo insists that the EC must also stand up and insist on the independence granted to the Commission under the law.

Read Prof. Ransford Gyampo’s post on Facebook below:

Dear President Akufo Addo,

Why do you want to do this to an Independent Commission? It appears under your tenure, you are doing everything you can to decimate the independence of all independent institutions, but to what end?

The history of Ghana’s Fourth Republic show that you are currently the worse President in promoting the sanctity of the independence of the Electoral Commission.

Unfortunately there aren’t courageous people around you to tell you to back off your attempts at annexing the Electoral Commission. Back in the days, Dan Botwe as General Secretary of the NPP could boldly tell President Kufuor in the face to back off his attempt to usurp the procurement powers of the Electoral Commission and the President had no choice than to listen.

Please leave office and leave the sanctity of our independent institutions intact. This is not a practice worth emulating or repeating, Sir. This demand is unnecessary and it’s optics for the quest to deal with the independence deficit of the Electoral Commission are bad.

But the Electoral Commission too must not be seen to be swallowing everything thrown to them by the President hook, line and sinker. As an independent Commission, it is backed by law to resist every attempt at subjugating the Commission under the Executive President.