Court remand suspects arrested over death of soldier at Ashaiman

The six persons arrested in connection with the killing of a young soldier, Imoro Sherrif, at Ashaiman have been remanded into prison custody.

The six who were arrested between March 9-12, at different locations appeared before the Ashaiman district court where committal proceedings are expected to take place.

According to police, two of the accused persons attacked the soldier, stabbed him in the arm and bolted with his phone.

The other four are alleged to have bought the phone of the deceased after it was stolen.

In court on Monday, lawyer for the four who are alleged to have bought the phone prayed the court to grant his clients bail as they cannot be linked with the robbery nor the alleged killing.

But the prosecution opposed the bail application claiming that the accused persons have no permanent place of abode.

The judge after considering the case remanded the four accused persons together with the other two into prison custody to reappear on March 27, 2023.

The suspects include Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu, Ibrahim Abdul and Samuel Tetteh alias Wiper.

Others are Abubakar Sadick alias Birdman, Yussif Mohammed and Gafaru Abdul Karim who were all arrested after almost a week of painstaking intelligence-led operations by the police.

The soldier, according to the police was attacked at Ashaiman Taifa while he was returning from his female friend’s place at Ashaiman Newtown.

Imoro Sheriff who was found dead in a pool of blood near the Amania Hotel in Ashaiman was laid to rest on March 9.