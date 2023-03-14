The conduct, actions of military in the swoop at Ashaiman ought to be investigated – Madina MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu has shared his opinion on the military’s operation in Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

Last week, a military-sanctioned operation saw some soldiers conducting a swoop in Ashaiman to fish out the killers of a young soldier, Trooper Imoro Sherrif.

Following the brutalities suffered by some residents of Ashaiman and a press release issued by the Ghana Police Service on the matter, Francis-Xavier Sosu says it is clear to him that the military had no business embarking on the operation.

According to Human Right Lawyer, the conduct and actions of the military in the operation that resulted in the brutalisation of innocent residents must be investigated.

“The Police Statement on the murder of soldier, Imoro Sherrif, clearly confirms that the Military had no business carrying out their retaliatory operations following the death. The conduct and actions of the Military as seen in civilian violations ought to be investigated,” the Madina MP shared in a post on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service after continuous investigations of the murder of the young soldier has arrested six suspects.

“After almost a week of painstaking intelligence-led operations, on 9th March 2023, the Police arrested suspects Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu and Ibrahim Abdul Rakib at their hideouts in Ashaiman. Two other suspects, Samuel Tetteh alias Wiper and Abubakar Sadick alias Birdman were also arrested at their hideouts on 10th March 2023.

“Two additional suspects, Yussif Mohammed and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim were arrested on 11th and 12th March 2023, respectively,” parts of the police press release said on Sunday, March 12.

The release added, “Further investigation has established that suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick at about 1:45 am on 4th March 2023, attacked the deceased at Taifa Ashaiman in an attempt to rob him of his phone and a backpack. The deceased, however, resisted and struggled with the suspects. During the struggle, suspect Samuel Tetteh pulled out a knife and stabbed the deceased in the arm, snatched his phone and bolted leaving the deceased with the knife stuck in his arm.”