Ashaiman swoop: Military should have allowed Police to investigate murder of soldier – Peace Council

The National Peace Council has lauded the Ghana Police Service for showing that it has the capacity to investigate the murder of young soldier Trooper Imoro Sherrif at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview on Monday, March 13, Executive Secretary of the Peace Council, George Amoh said on the grounds of human rights, the military shouldn’t have embarked on the operation in Ashaiman that resulted in the brutalisation of residents.

According to him, the military should have allowed the Police to handle the matter.

“We haven’t done that and, the Board has to discuss some of these things before I can come out or the Chairman says something. But coming from a human rights point of view, I think that the Military could have allowed the Police to investigate it,” George Amoh shared.

The National Peace Council Executive Secretary continued, “Our Police have the resilience and all the strategies to get whoever was involved so I think they should have exercised restraints and allowed the Police whose duty it is to arrest people of such nature, those who commit crimes to do it. The Police have indicated strongly that they have the capacity to do that.”

In the latest development to the murder of Trooper Imoro Sherrif, the Ghana Police Service has confirmed that six suspects have been arrested.

“After almost a week of painstaking intelligence-led operations, on 9th March 2023, the Police arrested suspects Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu and Ibrahim Abdul Rakib at their hideouts in Ashaiman. Two other suspects, Samuel Tetteh alias Wiper and Abubakar Sadick alias Birdman were also arrested at their hideouts on 10th March 2023.

“Two additional suspects, Yussif Mohammed and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim were arrested on 11th and 12th March 2023, respectively,” parts of the police press release said on Sunday, March 12.

The release added, “Further investigation has established that suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick at about 1:45 am on 4th March 2023, attacked the deceased at Taifa Ashaiman in an attempt to rob him of his phone and a backpack. The deceased, however, resisted and struggled with the suspects. During the struggle, suspect Samuel Tetteh pulled out a knife and stabbed the deceased in the arm, snatched his phone and bolted leaving the deceased with the knife stuck in his arm.”