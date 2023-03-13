UPDATE: Police arrest six suspects in the murder of soldier at Ashaiman

13.03.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has issued a press release to provide an update on its investigations into the murder of a young soldier, Trooper Imoro Sherrif.

In the release, the security service indicated that six suspects have so far been arrested and are in custody.

“After almost a week of painstaking intelligence-led operations, on 9th March 2023, the Police arrested suspects Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu and Ibrahim Abdul Rakib at their hideouts in Ashaiman. Two other suspects, Samuel Tetteh alias Wiper and Abubakar Sadick alias Birdman were also arrested at their hideouts on 10th March 2023.

“Two additional suspects, Yussif Mohammed and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim were arrested on 11th and 12th March 2023, respectively,” parts of the police press release said on Sunday, March 12.

The release added, “Further investigation has established that suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick at about 1:45 am on 4th March 2023, attacked the deceased at Taifa Ashaiman in an attempt to rob him of his phone and a backpack. The deceased, however, resisted and struggled with the suspects. During the struggle, suspect Samuel Tetteh pulled out a knife and stabbed the deceased in the arm, snatched his phone and bolted leaving the deceased with the knife stuck in his arm.”

Meanwhile, the Police have disclosed that a postmortem examination was performed on the deceased's body on March 8, after which the pathologist gave the verbal cause of death as exsanguination and laceration of major vessels of the left arm consistent with the stabbed injury.

