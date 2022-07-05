Nigerian faces court for allegedly trafficking five Nigerians into Ghana

Uma-Omo Ojugo, a Nigerian Gym Instructor, who is accused of trafficking five Nigerians to Ghana to engaged in internet trading has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Ujogo charged with human trafficking, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah admitted Ojugo to bail in the sum of GHC300,000 with three sureties one to be justified.

The court also ordered the accused person, who is also a businessman to deposit his passport at the court's Registry.

He is also to report to the case investigator between 0900 hours to 1600 hours.

This was after his counsel, Mr Nathaniel Quansah, had prayed for bail saying the accused was married to a Ghanaian and was willing to appear before the court any time the court directed.

Mr Quansah opposed to the facts saying his client never recruited the five victims (name withheld) to Ghana adding that the victims came to Ghana on their own.

The matter has been adjourned to July 21 for Case Management Conference.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Lanyo narrated that the complainant Isaac Kwarteng was a real estate agent and resided at East Legon, Accra whiles the accused resided at Adjiriganor.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said on June 14, this year, at about 0800 hours two Nigerian boys came to the complainant's house and asked him to give them a phone so they could call their mothers in Nigeria.

When the complainant asked the victims why they wanted to call their mothers, they informed the complainant that they were recruited from Nigeria by the accused person and that the accused had been harbouring and exploiting them “in labour to wit internet trading.”

The prosecution said the complainant quickly called for assistance and took the victims to the East Legon Police Station.

It said investigations led to the arrest of the accused person at his residence and nine laptops were retrieved.

According to the prosecution, the victims confirmed that the laptops were given to them by the accused to browse on the internet for clients.

It said during investigations the accused admitted the offence.

GNA