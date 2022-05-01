ModernGhana logo
Oliver Barker-Vormawor blasts media over silence on alleged attack on Serwaa Broni

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Convener for the FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor has accused the Ghanaian media of hypocrisy.

He said journalists have been silent on the alleged national security operatives attack on Serwaa Broni.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, May 1, 2022, the activist makes the claim that the President used the national security operatives to retrieve his naked pictures.

“President uses National Security to attack a citizen to retrieve his naked pictures.

“Oliver writes a Facebook post, if the shito on my Waakye this morning is not a lot; I will do the coup myself,” a short post on the Facebook page of the FixTheCountry convener reads.

It concludes, “Média: OH My God; Ghana is about to collapse. This is the country you guys call a democracy?”

Meanwhile, Oliver Barker-Vormawor has stressed that not even treason, bigamy, or sodomy charges will oppress him from holding Ghana’s democracy to account.

