Group demand thorough investigation into Bogoso disaster, punishment for those responsible

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Environmental Advocacy Group has called on government to ensure that thorough investigation is conducted into the Bogoso disaster and all persons responsible punished.

There was an disaster at Appiatse, near Bogoso in the Western Region on Thursday, January 21, 2022, involving a truck conveying explosive material for a mining company, a motorcycle, and a third vehicle close to an electricity transformer, leading to the explosion.

The incident resulted in the death of at last 17 people with 59 otyers sustaining severe injuries.

Ghana Environmental Advocacy Group has described images and videos from the incident as horrific.

In a call to the government, the group is demanding all persons that will be found responsible for the explosion to be punished for any negligence.

“While we commiserate with our departed brothers and sisters from Apiatsi (Bogoso) and wish the injured speedy recovery, we also call on the Government of Ghana, the Ghana Police Service, all ancillary services and agencies in Ghana to get to the bottom of this disaster, bring fair and just punishment to all those involved in this mayhem and get us the needed answers,” part of a release from the Ghana Environmental Advocacy Group reads.

Meanwhile, the group also wants the Parliamentary Committee to undertake a thorough review of the incident and the steps that the Government intends to take to ensure compliance with existing laws regarding the transportation of explosive devices and flammable materials in the country.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

