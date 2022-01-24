ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bogoso Explosion: Ibrahim Mahama pledges support in rebuilding Apiate, donates food items

Headlines Bogoso Explosion: Ibrahim Mahama pledges support in rebuilding Apiate, donates food items
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The Bogoso Community on Monday received various food items from business magnate Mr. Ibrahim Mahama following the Apiate explosion that left the town devastated.

The items include 5000 bags of rice, boxes of Mackerel and cooking oil.

The presentation was done on behalf of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama by the General Manager of Engineers & Planners, Tarkwa Mines, Mr. Daniel Tweneboah.

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners, dispatched the donation to the victims on Sunday.

The items arrived in Bogosu on Monday morning.

Mr. Ibrahim Mahama pledged to support the rebuilding the Apiate community when the time is due.

Presenting the items on behalf of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama to the NADMO Coordinator, Mr. Daniel Tweneboah said “the relief items is to help alleviate the devastating effect of the tragedy on the community”.

Receiving the items on behalf of the community, Mr. Francis Abeiku Yankah, the coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) for Prestea Huni-Valley district expressed gratitude to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama for coming to their aide at this crucial time.

The chiefs and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea-Huni Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani also thanked Mr. Ibrahim Mahama for coming to the aide of the community.

He said, this will put smiles on the faces of those affected by last Thursday explosion.

124202233242-8dt2wjivuq-whatsapp-image-2022-01-24-at-3.27.22-pm.jpeg

124202233242-pukwo0a442-whatsapp-image-2022-01-24-at-3.27.23-pm-2.jpeg

124202233243-uaqxoba442-whatsapp-image-2022-01-24-at-3.27.23-pm.jpeg

124202233243-l5gsk8v331-whatsapp-image-2022-01-24-at-3.27.24-pm-1.jpeg

124202233243-m6itl8w331-whatsapp-image-2022-01-24-at-3.27.24-pm-2.jpeg

124202233244-0g830n4yyt-whatsapp-image-2022-01-24-at-3.27.24-pm.jpeg

124202233244-g40n1r5edy-whatsapp-image-2022-01-24-at-3.27.25-pm.jpeg

More on this story

More

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Parliament must build consensus on controversial e-levy – Speaker Bagbin
24.01.2022 | Headlines
Unknown assailants kill Police woman in Bawku in shooting incident
24.01.2022 | Headlines
Ibrahim Mahama donates 5,000 bags of rice to Appiatse explosion victims
24.01.2022 | Headlines
UE/R: Motor riding in Bawku banned after Sunday's shooting
24.01.2022 | Headlines
'NDC MPs've already passed e-levy so kicking against it means they didn't know what they were doing' — Majority Leader
24.01.2022 | Headlines
Bogoso Explosion: I didn't collide with truck carrying explosives; I've been instructed not to speak — Tricycle rider, truck driver reveal
23.01.2022 | Headlines
Service in humility is missing in the youth —Okyenhene
23.01.2022 | Headlines
Reconstruction of damaged Bogoso to Anyanfuri road begins
23.01.2022 | Headlines
Appiatse explosion: victims don't want to be discharged from hospital
23.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line