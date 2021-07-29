ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.07.2021 Education

Anloga District: Bomigo Basic School gets support from NGO

Anloga District: Bomigo Basic School gets support from NGO
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Bomigo Basic School in Dzita-Anyanui Electoral Area of Anloga District in the Volta region has received support from Empowerment Playground, a Non-Governmental Organization to help boost teaching and learning in the school.

The support includes a modern chargeable lantern, mary-go-round playing equipment, reusable sanitary pad for girls, long boots, nose masks, books and many other learning materials.

Mr Isaac Darko Mensah, the Head of Empowerment Playground disclosed to ModernGhana News that, the support was as a result of the bad nature of Bomigo Basic School they saw on social media.

" We visited the schools some months, and we saw that they are suffering especially in terms of education," he said.

Mr Darko continued that, they identified Bomigo, a fishing community has no electricity, no good roads and above all education issues in the area was nothing to write home about.

He said, they received support from "Thompson's Family," a cheerful giving couple from Spain who help raise money and items for the school.

He mentioned that the items worth Gh₵75,000 is to help transform the level of education in the area.

Mr Darko added that "we know and believed that, in the future great lawyers, doctors, teachers, journalists etc will emerge from this school".

Mr Worlanyo Awuku Benjamin, the Headmaster of Bomigo Basic School who received the items on behalf of teachers and students, in an interview with ModernGhana News thanked the NGO for the kind gesture.

He promised the items will be utilized for the benefit of the pupils and the teachers to help speed up teaching and learning.

He also appealed to individuals, groups, NGOs and government to come to their aid to help solve other numerous problems facing the school.

He stated that the school lack a toilet facility and staff common room.

The headteacher added that classroom blocks are on the verge of collapse.

"Since the establishment of this school in 1956, they have never seen any facelift to the school that will help improve the level of education in the area," he stated.

The chairman for the occasion, Mr Joy Kumanyenu, the human resources manager of the Anloga District thanked the NGO and asked for more.

Mr Atsu Giddson Kumornu, the Chairman of Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) who spoke on behalf of parents pledged to help students utilized the item for the benefit of all.

Other dignitaries present at the ceremony include Thomson Family from Spain, Rev. Seth Adoboe, Mr Tenge Innocent, the assistance headmaster, chiefs and elders of the community as well as teachers and pupils.

728202194519-k5fri7t2h0-img 20210727 103910 978

728202194524-j4eq27t2gb-img 20210727 103922 90

728202194529-i41p266gfa-img 20210727 103711 75

728202194533-k5fqi7t2g0-img 20210727 105632 434

728202194539-l5gsj7u3i1-img 20210727 103400 331

728202194540-23041q5dcw-img 20210727 110141 568

728202194541-0f738m3xxs-img 20210727 101146 286

728202194546-1j041p5ccw-img 20210727 110959 881

728202194547-0g830n4ayt-img 20210727 111026 427

728202194557-n6iul8w331-img 20210727 111616 907

728202194557-txobrfdq5l-img 20210727 113929 712

728202194559-wbrduhgtto-img 20210727 114817 334

728202194603-osjvn0y442-img 20210727 120132 72

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

More Education
ModernGhana Links
2021 budget review: Expectations for education sector
29.07.2021 | Education
Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo appointed Ag. Legon Vice-Chancellor
26.07.2021 | Education
UEW cuts sod for construction of graduate school building
26.07.2021 | Education
Partner Private Universities To Introduce More Entrepreneurial Programs — CAUC President Urges Gov’t
26.07.2021 | Education
Providing nutritious meal our topmost priority – School Feeding Coordinator
26.07.2021 | Education
UEW-ITECPD train tutors of colleges of education on test item construction
22.07.2021 | Education
Covid-19 upsurge: Don’t allow students to go home for mid-term break – GES to SHS heads
19.07.2021 | Education
Africa Education Watch raise ‘concerns’ over GHS34.8m sole-sourced WASSCE ‘pasco’ deal
16.07.2021 | Education
Purchasing past questions seeks to abandon cognitive development of students – AFfED
15.07.2021 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line