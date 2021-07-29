Anloga District: Bomigo Basic School gets support from NGO

Bomigo Basic School in Dzita-Anyanui Electoral Area of Anloga District in the Volta region has received support from Empowerment Playground, a Non-Governmental Organization to help boost teaching and learning in the school.

The support includes a modern chargeable lantern, mary-go-round playing equipment, reusable sanitary pad for girls, long boots, nose masks, books and many other learning materials.

Mr Isaac Darko Mensah, the Head of Empowerment Playground disclosed to ModernGhana News that, the support was as a result of the bad nature of Bomigo Basic School they saw on social media.

" We visited the schools some months, and we saw that they are suffering especially in terms of education," he said.

Mr Darko continued that, they identified Bomigo, a fishing community has no electricity, no good roads and above all education issues in the area was nothing to write home about.

He said, they received support from "Thompson's Family," a cheerful giving couple from Spain who help raise money and items for the school.

He mentioned that the items worth Gh₵75,000 is to help transform the level of education in the area.

Mr Darko added that "we know and believed that, in the future great lawyers, doctors, teachers, journalists etc will emerge from this school".

Mr Worlanyo Awuku Benjamin, the Headmaster of Bomigo Basic School who received the items on behalf of teachers and students, in an interview with ModernGhana News thanked the NGO for the kind gesture.

He promised the items will be utilized for the benefit of the pupils and the teachers to help speed up teaching and learning.

He also appealed to individuals, groups, NGOs and government to come to their aid to help solve other numerous problems facing the school.

He stated that the school lack a toilet facility and staff common room.

The headteacher added that classroom blocks are on the verge of collapse.

"Since the establishment of this school in 1956, they have never seen any facelift to the school that will help improve the level of education in the area," he stated.

The chairman for the occasion, Mr Joy Kumanyenu, the human resources manager of the Anloga District thanked the NGO and asked for more.

Mr Atsu Giddson Kumornu, the Chairman of Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) who spoke on behalf of parents pledged to help students utilized the item for the benefit of all.

Other dignitaries present at the ceremony include Thomson Family from Spain, Rev. Seth Adoboe, Mr Tenge Innocent, the assistance headmaster, chiefs and elders of the community as well as teachers and pupils.