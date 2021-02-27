ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
27.02.2021 Social News

US$ 25 million kept as seed money for National Cathedral - Kojo Kum

US$ 25 million kept as seed money for National Cathedral - Kojo Kum
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Ebenezer Kojo Kum, Minister Designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has revealed that US$ 25 million has been advanced as seed money for the National Cathedral Project.

The nominee who maintained that the National Cathedral Project was still a government priority project however could not tell the total cost of the project.

“His Excellency the President has indicated that the project is going to be constructed at very least cost to the State”.

Mr Kojo Kum made the revelation when he appeared before the Appointment Committee of Parliament to be vetted on his nomination by President Akufo-Addo for a ministerial role.

The nominee who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ahanta West has been nominated for ministerial appointment in the second term of President Akufo-Addo's administration to head the Ministry for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

Mr Kojo Kum also explained that the contractor for the project was currently on site and work was ongoing.

He cited for example that Ridge Church in Accra has set aside the month July and December in each year to do a special offering to be dedicated to the National Cathedral Project.

On the issue of chieftaincy, the nominee also revealed that out of the over 350 chieftaincy disputes, which were pending his predecessor was able to resolve 270 of them.

He said currently there were about 300 chieftaincy disputes pending and that with the digitization of the entire adjudicating process, he was hopeful that this disputes would be disposed of quickly.

—GNA

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Until LGBTQI is legitimised, we'll enforce the laws — IGP assures
27.02.2021 | Social News
'This's Outrageous’ – ASEPA fumes over Supreme Court media order
27.02.2021 | Social News
Airport staff to strike again on March 15 if...
27.02.2021 | Social News
Africom Commander deepens Ghana-US security ties
26.02.2021 | Social News
'Killer manholes' on major roads in Tema
26.02.2021 | Social News
Tenant breached agreement by using apartment for LGBTQ activities — landlord
26.02.2021 | Social News
Withdraw your “it’s bound to happen” pronouncement on LGBTQI – Federation of Muslim Councils to Akufo-Addo
26.02.2021 | Social News
Galamsey kills two at Wassa Adiembra
26.02.2021 | Social News
Sekondi-Takoradi: 14 arrested for open defecation
26.02.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Until LGBTQI is legitimised, we'll enforce the laws — IGP as...
13 minutes ago

'This's Outrageous’ – ASEPA fumes over Supreme Court media o...
13 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line