US$ 25 million kept as seed money for National Cathedral - Kojo Kum

Ebenezer Kojo Kum, Minister Designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has revealed that US$ 25 million has been advanced as seed money for the National Cathedral Project.

The nominee who maintained that the National Cathedral Project was still a government priority project however could not tell the total cost of the project.

“His Excellency the President has indicated that the project is going to be constructed at very least cost to the State”.

Mr Kojo Kum made the revelation when he appeared before the Appointment Committee of Parliament to be vetted on his nomination by President Akufo-Addo for a ministerial role.

The nominee who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ahanta West has been nominated for ministerial appointment in the second term of President Akufo-Addo's administration to head the Ministry for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

Mr Kojo Kum also explained that the contractor for the project was currently on site and work was ongoing.

He cited for example that Ridge Church in Accra has set aside the month July and December in each year to do a special offering to be dedicated to the National Cathedral Project.

On the issue of chieftaincy, the nominee also revealed that out of the over 350 chieftaincy disputes, which were pending his predecessor was able to resolve 270 of them.

He said currently there were about 300 chieftaincy disputes pending and that with the digitization of the entire adjudicating process, he was hopeful that this disputes would be disposed of quickly.

—GNA