20.02.2021 Social News

Myjoyonline reports about US, Australian Ambassadors false – LGBT+Rights Ghana

By Richard Abayeta Abugre
LGBT+Rights Ghana has countered reports put out by myjoyonline.com that the US ambassador was present at the fundraiser organized by the group.

On 31st January 2021, the group hosted a fundraiser to officially open a community space for its members and allies.

But this according to LGBT+Rights Ghana has “unfortunately sparked negative reporting riddled with false narrations in the Ghanaian media”.

The Group said it is a total falsehood that the Australian High Commission funded the community office space.

“The High Commissioner was invited as a guest, just as other guests who graced the occasion, such as the Danish Ambassador and delegates from the EU, amongst others. Their support and solidarity to our course is one that LGBT+Rights Ghana very much appreciates. Contrary to the false information put out by myjoyonline.com, the United States Ambassador was not in attendance at the event. While we are at this moment withholding the location of our community space for the physical safety of our members, it is also false the reporting put out there that we are located at Tesano”.

LGBT+Rights Ghana has also condemned the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values and its Executive Secretary, Lawyer Moses Foe-Amoaning for trying to what it describes as “sow discord and incite violence against an oppressed group like ours. We strongly advise that they direct their resources towards fighting real social issues such as poverty, the covid-19 pandemic and the prevention of crimes such as the prevalent rape culture and abuse of women in Ghana”.

The group insist they are entitled to all the rights and protections guaranteed under Article 21 of the 1992 constitution of Ghana. “We have the right as Ghanaians to live in peace, join groups, be protected from harm and have our privacy respected”.

