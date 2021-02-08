COVID-19: Ghana’s active case count rises to 6,411; 15 more die

Listen to article

Ghana has recorded 765 new cases.

This brings the country’s active case count to 6,411 as of Monday, February 8, 2021.

Some 15 persons have succumbed to the virus.

This has pushed the death toll from 449 to 464 as announced by the Ghana Health on its online portal.

The country recorded its first case of the coronavirus in March 2020.

The cumulative case count has risen to 71,533 since the outbreak.

Clinical recoveries now stand at 64,658.

The Ghana Health Service has also revealed that the country conducted 805,652 tests for the virus in the past year.

Ghana has also recorded the new variants of the virus from the UK, Brazil and South Africa.