ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.02.2021 Health

COVID-19: Ghana’s active case count rises to 6,411; 15 more die

By Richard Abayeta Abugre
COVID-19: Ghana’s active case count rises to 6,411; 15 more die
Listen to article

Ghana has recorded 765 new cases.

This brings the country’s active case count to 6,411 as of Monday, February 8, 2021.

Some 15 persons have succumbed to the virus.

This has pushed the death toll from 449 to 464 as announced by the Ghana Health on its online portal.

The country recorded its first case of the coronavirus in March 2020.

The cumulative case count has risen to 71,533 since the outbreak.

Clinical recoveries now stand at 64,658.

The Ghana Health Service has also revealed that the country conducted 805,652 tests for the virus in the past year.

Ghana has also recorded the new variants of the virus from the UK, Brazil and South Africa.

28202110220-uypcsgfrrm-screenshot 20210208 115713

Richard Abayeta Abugre
Richard Abayeta Abugre

News ReporterPage: RichardAbayetaAbugre

More Health
Modern Ghana Links
Covid-19: Eight more die, active cases increase to 6,352
08.02.2021 | Health
Covid-19: Five students of Koforidua Technical Institute test positive
08.02.2021 | Health
Traditional Caterers assure GTA of total adherence to COVID-19 Protocols
08.02.2021 | Health
HIV science has advanced but policies-programmes have been slow to #endAIDS
08.02.2021 | Health
Awutu Bawjiase Polyclinic records zero stillbirth in 2019, 2020
07.02.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Danger looms if aged, others with underlying conditions are not vaccinated – Omane Boamah warns
07.02.2021 | Health
COVID-19: UK strain driving transmission in Ghana – WACCBIP
06.02.2021 | Health
Covid-19: Nine more die, active cases hit 6,095
06.02.2021 | Health
Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai Municipality lead in COVID-19 cases in western North Region
06.02.2021 | Health
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Kumasi 'kidnapped' girls found in their boyfriends' hideout
30 minutes ago

W/R: 90% of our samples test positive for UK COVID-19 varian...
35 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line