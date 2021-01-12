ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.01.2021 Education

Central Region: Private schools undergo mass disinfection

Central Region: Private schools undergo mass disinfection
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Scores of private basic schools in the Central Region on Monday, January 11, 2021, begun undergoing mass disinfection against the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

The exercise was also to allow for the safe reopening of all the schools on Friday, January 15, as directed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 21st Covid-19 address to the nation.

The ongoing disinfection operation is a collaboration between the central government and waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL).

The schools that benefited were St George’s Catholic Preparatory School, Nana Yaw Ankomah Basic School, Bethel Moses Preparatory School, Enstuah Mensah Preparatory School, Annette Preparatory, Little Shepard International, and Mrs. Kwakye De Excellence, all in Komenda in the Central Region.

Also, Zoomlion disinfected a number of private schools in the Elmina Circuit. These were Peter Holdbroke Smith, Church of Christ, Cole Angle Community School, Fair Weather, Priceless Preparatory School, Lady of Apostle, Monica Yorke, Ebenezer Preparatory School, and Holywood School.

Though many of the headmasters and headmistress declined to talk to the media, their facial expressions in the light of the exercise was one of contentment.

It would be recalled that all universities, SHSs, basic schools, both private and public, were closed down in the early part of March 2020 following the outbreak of Covid in the country.

However, final-year JHS and SHS students were exempted from the directive and were to remain in school and adhere to prescribed Covid protocols while preparing for their examinations in May and June 2020, respectively.

On August 30, 2020, President Akufo-Addo in his 16th address to the nation on measures taken to control the spread of the disease announced that JHS and SHS students in their second year (Form 2) were to resume on October 5, 2020, to complete the 2019/20 academic year.

The President directed that JHS students would operate with a class size of 30 while SHS would have a class size of 25.

He added that the students would be in school for 10 weeks to study and write their end of term examination papers.

1122021114124-typbsferqm-whatsapp-image-2021-01-12-at-10.26.49-am-1.jpeg

1122021114125-8eu2xkjwvr-whatsapp-image-2021-01-12-at-10.26.50-am.jpeg

1122021114126-l5gsj7u3i1-whatsapp-image-2021-01-12-at-10.26.49-am.jpeg

1122021114127-g3041r5ddx-whatsapp-image-2021-01-12-at-10.26.45-am-1.jpeg

1122021114132-0g830n4ayt-whatsapp-image-2021-01-12-at-10.26.44-am.jpeg

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Education
Modern Ghana Links
ITECPD equips lecturers from Basic and Early Childhood Education on new B. Ed curriculum
11.01.2021 | Education
Government merges COTVET and NABPTEX
11.01.2021 | Education
Ashanti Region: About 83 Senior High Schools benefit from phase 4 of COVID disinfection
10.01.2021 | Education
Ahead of reopening: Basic, Senior High Schools undergo massive disinfection
08.01.2021 | Education
Disinfection exercise has minimised bedbugs in schools in the Northern region---Regional Education Director
08.01.2021 | Education
Western Region: Himan Chief organizes workshop for teachers ahead of schools re-opening
08.01.2021 | Education
Educate your wards on COVID protocols—Sunyani MCE to parents
07.01.2021 | Education
Ahead of reopening: Registrar of Peki College of Education cautions students   
07.01.2021 | Education
Covid-19 collapses 126 private schools – GNACOPS
05.01.2021 | Education
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Serbia’s honorary Consul to Ghana found dead in his room
52 minutes ago

Kumasi: Fire destroys two-storey warehouse at Suame Magazine...
52 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line