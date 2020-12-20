Pay much attention to herbal medicine--Ministry of Health told

Executive Director for Institute of Sustainable Environment and Public health, Nana Dei Bronii has called on the ministry of health to pay much attention to the use of herbal medicine in the country.

He said most of the herbal practitioners including traditional medicine producers have been up in arms with the Ministry of Health over what they term neglect of numerous proposals of herbal medicines put before the Ministry.

Adding that the Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners' Associations (GHAFTRAM) has also blamed the Ministry of Health for Ghana not giving them the opportunity to cure most diseases with herbal medicine.

"As I sit here now I don't understand why the various herbal proposals put before the ministry of health have not been considered yet ".He stressed.

Nana Dei Broni was speaking to the fact, considering the kind of work and product that herbal practitioners in the country have he sees no reason why the Ghana government is belittling the intelligence of herbal doctors in the country.

Nana Dei Broni made this known yesterday when their research team honoured Dr.Mrs.Grace Boadu Kumanin, CEO for grace gift herbal clinic at Ohwim -school junction, Kumasi in the Ashanti region for fighting diseases with herbs as far as herbal medicine is concerned and also for her significant input on the Agribusiness.

The executive director further indicated that the award forms part of the institute’s mission to outdoor local herbal practitioners and products to the international market.

Nana Dei Bronii took the opportunity to advise the youth to work diligently under their supervisors and refrain from activities aimed at enriching themselves overnight.

He entreated the health practitioners at the clinic to work as a team to uphold the good name of the facility.Dr Grace Boadu receiving the trophy could not hide her joy and praised the Institution for such a prestigious honorary.

She further commended the Institution for their step taken to assist the herbal industry.