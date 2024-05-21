ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Payroll audit: Stop the propaganda; you’ve not saved Ghana any money – Martin Amidu goes after Kissi Agyebeng

Headlines Payroll audit: Stop the propaganda; youve not saved Ghana any money – Martin Amidu goes after Kissi Agyebeng
TUE, 21 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Martin Amidu has hit out at Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng over the release of the payroll audit report.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor issued a payroll audit report on Monday, May 20, in collaboration with the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD).

The report details how the OSP working with CAGD saved Ghana an amount of GHS34,249,737 following the identification, freezing, and clearance of ghost names from government’s payroll.

After reading the report, Martin Amidu described it as propaganda.

According to the country’s first Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has released the report to divert attention from his corrupt practices.

“It is time to demand that Kissi Agyebeng should stop the propaganda of saving the public purse millions of Ghana Cedis through payroll audits with the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) and rather confess to Ghanaians with contrition for his suspected commission of several specified corruption and corruption-related offences under Section 79 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act 2017 (Act 959) since his assumption of office as the Special Prosecutor before the law catches up with him,” Martin Amidu said.

The former Special Prosecutor continued, “It is nauseating to read a report from Kissi Agyebeng today, dated 20 May 2024, deceiving Ghanaians that he is saving this nation millions of Ghana Cedis of the public purse from payroll audits in the Northern Region when Kissi Agyebeng and the CAGD have been committing the same suspected offences of abuse of the payroll system in the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) since Kissi Agyebeng’s assumption of duty as the Special Prosecutor at the OSP.”

Martin Amidu alleges that anytime Kissi Agyebeng suspects that suspected criminal activities of the OSP may come to public notice and attention, he resorts to using his supporting rented press and media to throw dust into the eyes of Ghanaians of his indispensability to the fight against corruption in Ghana.

Mr. Amidu in a statement stressed that he will not allow the continued deception of Ghanaians by the Special Prosecutor.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

59 minutes ago

Boankra Inland Ports project in limbo as Ashanti Port Services files injunction at Arbitration Tribunal over contract termination, demands 3bn Boankra Inland Ports project in limbo as Ashanti Port Services files injunction ...

1 hour ago

Lawyer Martin Kpebu Everyone is concerned about sale of SSNIT hotels because gov’t has allowed corru...

1 hour ago

2024 election: Make me president to implement many of my ideas; I will work hard for you – Bawumia to Ghanaians 2024 election: Make me president to implement many of my ideas; I will work hard...

2 hours ago

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Ablakwa to sponsor Private Member’s Bill to prevent politicians from purchasing ...

2 hours ago

George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer of the NDC Ghost names: Bawumia has told 171 cardinal lies and he’s caught on all counts — ...

2 hours ago

VIDEO: Rapper accidentally shoots himself in the head while filming a live video [VIDEO]: Rapper ‘accidentally’ shoots himself in the head while filming a live v...

2 hours ago

You're principled, honest, transparent in governance; you'll go far —Upper West chiefs 'hail' Bawumia You're principled, honest, transparent in governance; you'll go far — Upper West...

2 hours ago

Free SHS: Thank you for solving many of the challenges —Upper West Regional House of Chiefs 'praise' Akufo-Addo, Bawumia Free SHS: Thank you for solving many of the challenges — Upper West Regional Hou...

3 hours ago

NPP is in difficult times, mentally distressed —Dr. Agyekum-Obeng NPP is in difficult times, mentally distressed — Dr.  Agyekum-Obeng

3 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong Ghana retrogressing because of greed and selfishness among citizens — Kennedy Ag...

Just in....
body-container-line