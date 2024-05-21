We've had enough of this delay — GNMTA expresses frustration after Bawumia promised unpaid allowances

The Ghana Nurses and Midwives Trainees Association (GNMTA) reports that its members have not yet received their allowances, despite assurances from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia that arrears spanning 13 months would be paid.

During a meeting with nurses and midwives on May 14, the Vice President promised that the Finance Ministry would transfer over GH¢177 million to pay allowances to nursing trainees by Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Speaking to Citi News, Pascal Adombillah, the president of the association, expressed frustration over the continued delays.

“For now, we have not had any updates regarding the allowance. The thing is that there is usually a clear-cut communication about the payment, that is the date the allowance will be paid to our members. When you look at it, I would say we have had enough of this.

"Even the Vice President in his statement indicated that the allowance was supposed to be paid on Thursday. We have not had any information or updates regarding the payment. We have not had any update on whether the money was released to Control and Accountant General’s Department for the students to be paid,” Adombillah stated.