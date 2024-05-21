ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We've had enough of this delay — GNMTA expresses frustration after Bawumia promised unpaid allowances

Health We've had enough of this delay — GNMTA expresses frustration after Bawumia promised unpaid allowances
TUE, 21 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Nurses and Midwives Trainees Association (GNMTA) reports that its members have not yet received their allowances, despite assurances from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia that arrears spanning 13 months would be paid.

During a meeting with nurses and midwives on May 14, the Vice President promised that the Finance Ministry would transfer over GH¢177 million to pay allowances to nursing trainees by Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Speaking to Citi News, Pascal Adombillah, the president of the association, expressed frustration over the continued delays.

“For now, we have not had any updates regarding the allowance. The thing is that there is usually a clear-cut communication about the payment, that is the date the allowance will be paid to our members. When you look at it, I would say we have had enough of this.

"Even the Vice President in his statement indicated that the allowance was supposed to be paid on Thursday. We have not had any information or updates regarding the payment. We have not had any update on whether the money was released to Control and Accountant General’s Department for the students to be paid,” Adombillah stated.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

Top Stories

8 minutes ago

Free SHS: Thank you for solving many of the challenges —Upper West Regional House of Chiefs 'praise' Akufo-Addo, Bawumia Free SHS: Thank you for solving many of the challenges — Upper West Regional Hou...

20 minutes ago

NPP is in difficult times, mentally distressed —Dr. Agyekum-Obeng NPP is in difficult times, mentally distressed — Dr.  Agyekum-Obeng

1 hour ago

Kennedy Agyapong Ghana retrogressing because of greed and selfishness among citizens — Kennedy Ag...

1 hour ago

Ashanti Regional Security Council sends task force to redeem encroached fire hydrants Ashanti Regional Security Council sends task force to redeem encroached fire hyd...

2 hours ago

Rape and defilement cases: Stop engaging in backdoor mitigations — CEO of Guide and Save Foundation warn prosecutors Rape and defilement cases: Stop engaging in ‘backdoor’ mitigations — CEO of Guid...

2 hours ago

Wa-Kumasi road to be rehabilitated before 2024 election - Bawumia Wa-Kumasi road to be rehabilitated before 2024 election - Bawumia

2 hours ago

UK chases Ghana High Commission for over 5million outstanding congestion charge UK chases Ghana High Commission for over £5million outstanding congestion charge

2 hours ago

Parliament commiserates with Iran on passing of President Ebrahim Raisi Parliament commiserates with Iran on passing of President Ebrahim Raisi

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: Letters requesting LCs had Seth Terkper's seal - 3rd accused person tells court Ambulance case: Letters requesting LCs had Seth Terkper's seal - 3rd accused per...

2 hours ago

Mr Ibrahim Mahama Volta Palm: Ibrahim Mahama's game changer project for Volta takes off

Just in....
body-container-line