ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Scale down on your real estate business; it’s never been profitable – Franklin Cudjoe to SSNIT

Headlines Franklin Cudjoe
TUE, 21 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Franklin Cudjoe

Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has proposed that the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) should scale down on its real estate business.

According to him, this is only sensible since the real estate business has never been profitable for SSNIT.

“I think it is sensibe for a state behemoth such as SSNIT, eternally abused by past and present politicians to scale down its real estate business, which has never been profitable,” Franklin Cudjoe said in a post on Facebook on Tuesday, May 21.

The IMANI Africa founder continued, “Similarly, SSNIT should seek private sector participation (co-investment) in wholly-owned hotels which are all not runnig efficiently. Not only will that free up some liquidity, but it will also amputate the long arm of the politicians, which tend to reach into the brick and mortar businesses over which SSNIT has control.”

There is currently an ongoing negotiation between SSNIT and Rock City Hotel for the sale of 60% of the stake in four hotels belonging to SSNIT.

Rock City Hotel belongs to the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

Although SSNIT has explained that it is in talks with Rock City because they offered the best deal, many have kicked against the deal, raising alarms on conflict of interest.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

59 minutes ago

Boankra Inland Ports project in limbo as Ashanti Port Services files injunction at Arbitration Tribunal over contract termination, demands 3bn Boankra Inland Ports project in limbo as Ashanti Port Services files injunction ...

1 hour ago

Lawyer Martin Kpebu Everyone is concerned about sale of SSNIT hotels because gov’t has allowed corru...

1 hour ago

2024 election: Make me president to implement many of my ideas; I will work hard for you – Bawumia to Ghanaians 2024 election: Make me president to implement many of my ideas; I will work hard...

2 hours ago

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Ablakwa to sponsor Private Member’s Bill to prevent politicians from purchasing ...

2 hours ago

George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer of the NDC Ghost names: Bawumia has told 171 cardinal lies and he’s caught on all counts — ...

2 hours ago

VIDEO: Rapper accidentally shoots himself in the head while filming a live video [VIDEO]: Rapper ‘accidentally’ shoots himself in the head while filming a live v...

2 hours ago

You're principled, honest, transparent in governance; you'll go far —Upper West chiefs 'hail' Bawumia You're principled, honest, transparent in governance; you'll go far — Upper West...

2 hours ago

Free SHS: Thank you for solving many of the challenges —Upper West Regional House of Chiefs 'praise' Akufo-Addo, Bawumia Free SHS: Thank you for solving many of the challenges — Upper West Regional Hou...

3 hours ago

NPP is in difficult times, mentally distressed —Dr. Agyekum-Obeng NPP is in difficult times, mentally distressed — Dr.  Agyekum-Obeng

3 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong Ghana retrogressing because of greed and selfishness among citizens — Kennedy Ag...

Just in....
body-container-line