Scale down on your real estate business; it’s never been profitable – Franklin Cudjoe to SSNIT

Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has proposed that the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) should scale down on its real estate business.

According to him, this is only sensible since the real estate business has never been profitable for SSNIT.

“I think it is sensibe for a state behemoth such as SSNIT, eternally abused by past and present politicians to scale down its real estate business, which has never been profitable,” Franklin Cudjoe said in a post on Facebook on Tuesday, May 21.

The IMANI Africa founder continued, “Similarly, SSNIT should seek private sector participation (co-investment) in wholly-owned hotels which are all not runnig efficiently. Not only will that free up some liquidity, but it will also amputate the long arm of the politicians, which tend to reach into the brick and mortar businesses over which SSNIT has control.”

There is currently an ongoing negotiation between SSNIT and Rock City Hotel for the sale of 60% of the stake in four hotels belonging to SSNIT.

Rock City Hotel belongs to the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

Although SSNIT has explained that it is in talks with Rock City because they offered the best deal, many have kicked against the deal, raising alarms on conflict of interest.